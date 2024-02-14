Incidents of violence and abuse against UK retail workers rise to 1,300 per day

A security guard at a supermarket in Winchester, Hampshire. The rise in retail crime has been accompanied by rampant price inflation. Photograph: Peter Titmuss/ Alamy

UK shop workers are facing 1,300 incidents of violence and abuse a day and are facing a battle to control “brazen” acts of shoplifting, as ministers are being forced to intervene to protect retail staff. The pressure is increasing.

According to trade body British Retail Consortium (BRC), retailers saw a 50% increase in incidents of racial abuse, sexual harassment, physical attacks and threats with weapons last year, while incidents of theft more than doubled to 16.7 million. Gone. Most major retailers.

The rise in retail crime has coincided with a period of runaway price inflation, with the price of everyday items from eggs to infant formula rising over the past two years at a rate not seen since records began in the 1970s, Due to which many families are struggling. ends meet.

Some experts argue that efforts to cut labor costs by using technology such as self-checkout have contributed to the problems, while retailers blame an increase in organized crime and scarce police resources.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson called on police to increase the number of arrests.

“Despite retailers investing huge sums in crime prevention, violence and abuse against retail employees is on the rise,” Dickinson said. “Criminals are being given free rein to steal goods and abuse and assault retail associates. “No one should have to go to work fearing for their safety.”

interactive

The number of thefts has quadrupled to pre-pandemic levels. Violence and abuse, which had declined after a spike during the 2020 lockdowns, have increased again and are now three times higher than before the pandemic.

The latest figures come after almost 90 retail leaders, including bosses at Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Boots and WH Smith, wrote to the government in October demanding action on rising retail crime, as they said violent criminals were “emptying out stores Were”.

Retailers want the government to introduce a standalone offense of assaulting, threatening or abusing a retail employee, arguing it would help police understand the scale of the issue and send a message that such crimes are taken seriously. going.

Under similar legislation introduced in Scotland in 2021, retail crimes now carry tougher penalties and require police to record all incidents of retail crime, allowing more resources to be allocated. Dickinson said: “Why should our hard-working colleagues south of the border be afforded less protection?”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katie Bourne, who heads commercial crime at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said the level of retail crime being reported is “unprecedented”.

“Every day, retail staff are facing the consequences of shoppers’ brazen behavior and that’s why I’ve supported the call for a specific offense of assault on a shop employee.

“Our courts need to work more efficiently, and thieves need to be deterred from re-offending.”

Co-op, which has more than 2,000 stores across the UK, said it was adding 200 secure kiosks to monitor self-checkouts, locked cabinets for spirits bottles and more at its supermarkets after a 44% increase in retail crime last fall. Establishing AI technology. Year. It has also doubled the amount spent on security guards.

interactive

Last year, Simon Wolfson, the boss of fashion and homeware retailer Next, also said he had seen an increase in shoplifting, which had hit profit margins. It comes as John Lewis said theft has increased by £12 million year on year as its chairman Sharon White described shoplifting as an “epidemic”.

Paul Gerrard of the Co-op said most thefts are committed by people stealing large quantities of goods to sell and may be accompanied by threats or abuse.

“People are being monitored on their way home from work. I know of one instance where we had to move people elsewhere for their safety.

He said violent thefts occurred in city centers and “leafy market towns”, with professional criminals moving to other stores if extra security measures were taken at favorite targets.

In some areas Co-op shops were reporting more than two incidents a week where criminals had jumped up to the kiosks to steal cigarettes, lottery cards and cash.

However, Gerrard said “green shoots” have emerged over the past few months as a result of the government’s retail crime action plan published in October, including attending to reports of shoplifting or violence against a shop employee where security is involved. This includes a police commitment to give priority to The guards have detained a criminal.

The scheme also includes the more controversial Project Pegasus whereby the country’s 10 largest retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Boots and Primark, are to be run through a database using facial recognition technology in an attempt to identify potential or potential CCTV images are being handed over to the police. dangerous man.

Gerrard said police presence at incidents at Co-op stores had increased from 20% in October to 60% which was “a real step forward”.

“Up until October there was no risk in engaging in that type of activity and now there is a real risk of being arrested and prosecuted.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Police Minister has made clear that police must take a zero-tolerance approach to shoplifting. Violence against a retail worker is unacceptable, which is why we have made it a serious offense to ensure tough punishment for offenders.

“We will continue to work closely with retailers. Police are committed to patrolling more areas and focusing on more incidents of shoplifting, especially where violence has occurred. Good progress has been made on these commitments, however we will continue to work closely with the police and the sector to catch more criminals.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com