Inbuilt fraud detection: enhancing security in the NFT landscape – Digital Transformation News

Once lost or stolen, NFTs are often not recovered! Don’t want to get into this situation, right? That’s why a security-first mindset is extremely important for protecting your valuable NFTs, whether you’re a seasoned collector or considering taking your first dip into the NFT world.

While NFTs are built on highly secure blockchain technology, they are still vulnerable to various security risks, hacks, and threats. Over $100 million worth of NFTs were reported to have been stolen through various scams between July 2021 and July 2022, with 4600 NFTs stolen in the month of July alone. (The hottest month on record!) Shocking, isn’t it? Since these digital assets hold significant value, hackers and scammers are constantly finding different ways to exploit the flaws. Therefore, NFT security requires careful attention and implementation of robust measures that ensure security in every possible aspect.

But, can the integrity of NFTs be guaranteed? What steps should buyers and developers take to protect NFT data? Security is never a one-time job. Be a developer or stakeholder, here are some best practices that can be implemented to enhance the security posture of NFTs.

Smart contracts are the foundation of NFTs, which automatically execute tasks based on predetermined criteria. These contracts oversee the creation, transfer, and management of NFTs. Bugs and exploits in code can lead to serious repercussions and can be a way for malicious actors to steal valuable assets. Therefore, to ensure the long-term viability of the NFT ecosystem, it is important for developers and investors to constantly evaluate and address it. Adhering to established standards like ERC 721 and ERC 1155 by developers and implementing strong security measures is paramount to preserving data integrity.

Regular security audits are indispensable to uncover inherent vulnerabilities in the NFT landscape. It is an investment in security that involves careful examination of source code, contracts, projects, and underlying systems. Both NFT contract developers and investors should remain proactive by performing regular security audits and patching potential vulnerabilities on the spot. This resolves issues before they cause significant threats. There are many third-party sources available to facilitate security audits with the common goal of increasing the security and reliability of transactions.

Distributing NFTs across multiple wallets ensures that a single breach does not lead to overall losses. Digital wallets are classified into hot and cold wallets. Hot wallets have a constant online presence, so there is a risk of quick loss. This wallet can be used for minting, flipping and high risk activities of low/medium value assets. A cold wallet is a physical device that rarely connects to the internet. They are immune to online hacking attempts, making them a safe choice for storing the most valuable NFTs. Understanding the differences and selecting the appropriate wallet based on requirement is important to safeguard digital assets.

The security of digital assets also extends to the broader NFT community who play an active role. It is important to be proactive, understand the different threats, and continually learn about advanced security measures. Enabling two-factor with (2FA), using strong passwords, and being alert to phishing attempts are ways to stay proactive about threats. Connecting through online communities and leveraging collective knowledge will significantly contribute to enhancing the implementation of effective security measures. By carefully watching every step, the NFT community can become the first line of defense against malicious activities, contributing to a safer ecosystem. With a deep understanding of the NFT ecosystem, Unleashed NFTs from BitCrunch provides unique analytical insights that help make informed decisions in the NFT sector.

Following the above best practices ensures the longevity and security of your precious digital assets in the NFT world. This landscape is constantly improving and evolving and hence it is important for both developers and investors to stay updated on regulatory discussions, potential law amendments and the latest security measures to create a safe NFT environment.

In a world where NFTs are more than just collectibles, their security is a shared responsibility!

The author is co-founder and chief data scientist at Bitscrunch

