InBank's unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months 2023


InBank Earns a Consolidation in Q3 2023d Net profit of 2.9 million euros. Net profit in the first nine months of 2023 was 7.4 million euros. Return on equity in the third quarter was 10.6%.

  • Third quarter net profit decreased by 78% compared to the third quarter of 2022 when InBank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maxex AS, resulting in an extraordinary profit of 11.4 million euros. Excluding extraordinary, net profit increased by 43% year-on-year.

  • InBank’s loan and subscription portfolio grew by 27% compared to the third quarter of 2022, reaching EUR 975.1 million. The deposit portfolio grew by 40% and reached 1.02 billion euros by the end of the third quarter.

  • InBank’s gross merchandise value (GMV) during the third quarter was 182.4 million euros, up 18% compared to the same period a year earlier. In terms of product segments, Car Finance continued to show particularly strong results with GMV of 45.1 million euros, up 80% from a year ago. Merchant Solutions’ GMV was stable at EUR 71.8 million. Green finance sales were 26.4 million euros, up 32% from a year earlier. Subscription solutions continued to show very strong sales growth of 64%, reaching 16 million euros. Direct credit sales fell 14% to 23.1 million euros, with lower investment in marketing.

  • By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 894,000, an increase of 5.7% year-on-year. At the end of Q3, InBank had more than 5,400 partners.

Preet Poldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, commented on the results:

During the third quarter, InBank continued to improve financial performance with strong earnings growth and continued sales growth. InBank’s total quarterly income reached a record of 15.6 million euros, an increase of 24% year-on-year.

Since the fourth quarter of 2021, when interest rates started rising in Poland, Inbank has had to go through a challenging environment. Our funding costs have increased by 3% over the last 24 months. Also, we have been able to revalue 2% of our portfolio, which has put pressure on our margins. However, we have been able to deliver record sales in all markets and keep our credit costs under control during these challenging times. As a result, Inbank’s profits are rising again and third quarter profit reached 2.9 million euros. Quarterly ROE improved to 10.6%.

During the last quarter, our wholly owned subsidiary InBank Rent began offering innovative subscription services in Estonia. In September we signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal to launch a subscription service for Apple products. “We expect the collaboration with Apple and other electronics retailers to roll out across all of our markets during the remainder of the year and into 2024.”

Key Financial Indicators for 30.09.2023 and Q3
Net worth EUR 1.2 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 975.1 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.02 billion
Total equity EUR 109.9 million
Net profit EUR 2.9 million
Return on Equity 10.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

Q3 2023

Q3 2022

9 months 2023

9 months 2022

Interest income based on EIR

24917

17 198

68 507

45 956

interest expense

-12 164

-5 805

-32490

-12569

net interest income

12 753

11 393

36 017

33 387

fee and commission income

1 326

937

3 654

2 468

Fees and Commission Expenses

-1 177

-975

-3 390

-2 566

Net fee and commission income/expenses

149

-38

264

-98

Net profit from financial assets measured at fair value

110

-149

76

9

foreign exchange rate loss

-501

-528

-213

-781

net loss from financial items

-391

-677

-137

-772

Other operating income

10 221

7 875

28 169

20 518

Other operating expenses

-7 122

-5975

-20 341

-15 010

Total net interest, fees and other income and expenses

15 610

12 578

43 972

38 025

internal expenses

-3981

-3 273

-12 152

-10 021

marketing expenses

-753

-933

-2 418

-2 279

administrative expenses

-2 955

-2 267

-8073

-6 126

depreciation, amortization

-1 629

-1183

-4 601

-3 286

total operating expenses

-9 318

-7 656

-27 244

-21 712

Profit before profits from associates and loss on loans

6 292

4 922

16 728

16 313

profit share from associates

-72

11 570

322

11 430

loss on loans and advances

-3 354

-3 050

-9 968

-8 710

profit before income tax

2 866

13 442

7 082

19 033

Income tax

34

-37

344

-76

profit for the period

2 900

13 405

7426

18 957

Other comprehensive income that can later be reclassified as profit or loss

currency translation difference

324

231

-12

266

Total comprehensive income for the period

3 224

13 636

7414

19 223

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

30.09.2022

Property

payable from central banks

160455

126990

72 902

payable from credit institutions

8 839

18 345

16 330

investment in debt securities

31 164

8 415

9 320

Financial assets stated at fair value through profit or loss

119

37

19

Loans and Advances

895 610

755 100

711 180

investment in associates

213

1 065

1 076

other financial assets

2 958

3 387

3 037

tangible assets

67 458

48 533

41 610

right to use property

24 810

23 247

23463

Intangible assets

29 263

26 249

25 330

other assets

10 974

5 961

5 995

deferred tax assets

4 066

3 166

3 122

Total assets

1 235 929

1 020 495

913 384

Liabilities

customer deposit

1 021 106

828 894

728 457

Financial liabilities stated at fair value through profit or loss

6

0

0

other financial liabilities

59 488

55 240

51 295

current tax liability

138

0

234

deferred tax liability

203

187

74

other payables

3 412

3 680

3 083

subordinated debt securities

41 708

30 570

30 559

total liabilities

1 126 061

918571

813 702

equity

share capital

1 026

1 026

1 023

share premium

31 855

31 855

31 655

statutory reserve

103

100

100

other stores

1 865

1 421

2 088

retained earnings

75 019

67522

64 816

total equity

109 868

101 924

99 682

total liabilities and equity

1 235 929

1 020 495

913 384

InBank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, InBank has 894,000+ active contracts and collects deposits in 8 European markets. InBank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallin Stock Exchange.

Additional Information:
Qualification Arva
Head of Communications
[email protected]
+372 553 3550

