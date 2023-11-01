InBank's unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months 2023

in bank

InBank Earns a Consolidation in Q3 2023d Net profit of 2.9 million euros. Net profit in the first nine months of 2023 was 7.4 million euros. Return on equity in the third quarter was 10.6%.

Third quarter net profit decreased by 78% compared to the third quarter of 2022 when InBank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maxex AS, resulting in an extraordinary profit of 11.4 million euros. Excluding extraordinary, net profit increased by 43% year-on-year.

InBank’s loan and subscription portfolio grew by 27% compared to the third quarter of 2022, reaching EUR 975.1 million. The deposit portfolio grew by 40% and reached 1.02 billion euros by the end of the third quarter.

InBank’s gross merchandise value (GMV) during the third quarter was 182.4 million euros, up 18% compared to the same period a year earlier. In terms of product segments, Car Finance continued to show particularly strong results with GMV of 45.1 million euros, up 80% from a year ago. Merchant Solutions’ GMV was stable at EUR 71.8 million. Green finance sales were 26.4 million euros, up 32% from a year earlier. Subscription solutions continued to show very strong sales growth of 64%, reaching 16 million euros. Direct credit sales fell 14% to 23.1 million euros, with lower investment in marketing.

By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 894,000, an increase of 5.7% year-on-year. At the end of Q3, InBank had more than 5,400 partners.

Preet Poldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, commented on the results:

During the third quarter, InBank continued to improve financial performance with strong earnings growth and continued sales growth. InBank’s total quarterly income reached a record of 15.6 million euros, an increase of 24% year-on-year.

Since the fourth quarter of 2021, when interest rates started rising in Poland, Inbank has had to go through a challenging environment. Our funding costs have increased by 3% over the last 24 months. Also, we have been able to revalue 2% of our portfolio, which has put pressure on our margins. However, we have been able to deliver record sales in all markets and keep our credit costs under control during these challenging times. As a result, Inbank’s profits are rising again and third quarter profit reached 2.9 million euros. Quarterly ROE improved to 10.6%.

During the last quarter, our wholly owned subsidiary InBank Rent began offering innovative subscription services in Estonia. In September we signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal to launch a subscription service for Apple products. “We expect the collaboration with Apple and other electronics retailers to roll out across all of our markets during the remainder of the year and into 2024.”

Key Financial Indicators for 30.09.2023 and Q3

Net worth EUR 1.2 billion

Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 975.1 million

Deposit portfolio EUR 1.02 billion

Total equity EUR 109.9 million

Net profit EUR 2.9 million

Return on Equity 10.6%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 9 months 2023 9 months 2022 Interest income based on EIR 24917 17 198 68 507 45 956 interest expense -12 164 -5 805 -32490 -12569 net interest income 12 753 11 393 36 017 33 387 fee and commission income 1 326 937 3 654 2 468 Fees and Commission Expenses -1 177 -975 -3 390 -2 566 Net fee and commission income/expenses 149 -38 264 -98 Net profit from financial assets measured at fair value 110 -149 76 9 foreign exchange rate loss -501 -528 -213 -781 net loss from financial items -391 -677 -137 -772 Other operating income 10 221 7 875 28 169 20 518 Other operating expenses -7 122 -5975 -20 341 -15 010 Total net interest, fees and other income and expenses 15 610 12 578 43 972 38 025 internal expenses -3981 -3 273 -12 152 -10 021 marketing expenses -753 -933 -2 418 -2 279 administrative expenses -2 955 -2 267 -8073 -6 126 depreciation, amortization -1 629 -1183 -4 601 -3 286 total operating expenses -9 318 -7 656 -27 244 -21 712 Profit before profits from associates and loss on loans 6 292 4 922 16 728 16 313 profit share from associates -72 11 570 322 11 430 loss on loans and advances -3 354 -3 050 -9 968 -8 710 profit before income tax 2 866 13 442 7 082 19 033 Income tax 34 -37 344 -76 profit for the period 2 900 13 405 7426 18 957 Other comprehensive income that can later be reclassified as profit or loss currency translation difference 324 231 -12 266 Total comprehensive income for the period 3 224 13 636 7414 19 223

Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros) 30.09.2023 31.12.2022 30.09.2022 Property payable from central banks 160455 126990 72 902 payable from credit institutions 8 839 18 345 16 330 investment in debt securities 31 164 8 415 9 320 Financial assets stated at fair value through profit or loss 119 37 19 Loans and Advances 895 610 755 100 711 180 investment in associates 213 1 065 1 076 other financial assets 2 958 3 387 3 037 tangible assets 67 458 48 533 41 610 right to use property 24 810 23 247 23463 Intangible assets 29 263 26 249 25 330 other assets 10 974 5 961 5 995 deferred tax assets 4 066 3 166 3 122 Total assets 1 235 929 1 020 495 913 384 Liabilities customer deposit 1 021 106 828 894 728 457 Financial liabilities stated at fair value through profit or loss 6 0 0 other financial liabilities 59 488 55 240 51 295 current tax liability 138 0 234 deferred tax liability 203 187 74 other payables 3 412 3 680 3 083 subordinated debt securities 41 708 30 570 30 559 total liabilities 1 126 061 918571 813 702 equity share capital 1 026 1 026 1 023 share premium 31 855 31 855 31 655 statutory reserve 103 100 100 other stores 1 865 1 421 2 088 retained earnings 75 019 67522 64 816 total equity 109 868 101 924 99 682 total liabilities and equity 1 235 929 1 020 495 913 384

InBank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, InBank has 894,000+ active contracts and collects deposits in 8 European markets. InBank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallin Stock Exchange.

Additional Information:

Qualification Arva

Head of Communications

[email protected]

+372 553 3550

Attachment

Source: www.bing.com