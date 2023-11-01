InBank’s unaudited financial results for Q3 and 9 months 2023
InBank Earns a Consolidation in Q3 2023d Net profit of 2.9 million euros. Net profit in the first nine months of 2023 was 7.4 million euros. Return on equity in the third quarter was 10.6%.
Third quarter net profit decreased by 78% compared to the third quarter of 2022 when InBank completed the sale of its 29.8% stake in Maxex AS, resulting in an extraordinary profit of 11.4 million euros. Excluding extraordinary, net profit increased by 43% year-on-year.
InBank’s loan and subscription portfolio grew by 27% compared to the third quarter of 2022, reaching EUR 975.1 million. The deposit portfolio grew by 40% and reached 1.02 billion euros by the end of the third quarter.
InBank’s gross merchandise value (GMV) during the third quarter was 182.4 million euros, up 18% compared to the same period a year earlier. In terms of product segments, Car Finance continued to show particularly strong results with GMV of 45.1 million euros, up 80% from a year ago. Merchant Solutions’ GMV was stable at EUR 71.8 million. Green finance sales were 26.4 million euros, up 32% from a year earlier. Subscription solutions continued to show very strong sales growth of 64%, reaching 16 million euros. Direct credit sales fell 14% to 23.1 million euros, with lower investment in marketing.
By the end of Q3, the number of active contracts reached 894,000, an increase of 5.7% year-on-year. At the end of Q3, InBank had more than 5,400 partners.
Preet Poldoja, Chairman of the Management Board, commented on the results:
During the third quarter, InBank continued to improve financial performance with strong earnings growth and continued sales growth. InBank’s total quarterly income reached a record of 15.6 million euros, an increase of 24% year-on-year.
Since the fourth quarter of 2021, when interest rates started rising in Poland, Inbank has had to go through a challenging environment. Our funding costs have increased by 3% over the last 24 months. Also, we have been able to revalue 2% of our portfolio, which has put pressure on our margins. However, we have been able to deliver record sales in all markets and keep our credit costs under control during these challenging times. As a result, Inbank’s profits are rising again and third quarter profit reached 2.9 million euros. Quarterly ROE improved to 10.6%.
During the last quarter, our wholly owned subsidiary InBank Rent began offering innovative subscription services in Estonia. In September we signed a cooperation agreement with Apple premium reseller iDeal to launch a subscription service for Apple products. “We expect the collaboration with Apple and other electronics retailers to roll out across all of our markets during the remainder of the year and into 2024.”
Key Financial Indicators for 30.09.2023 and Q3
Net worth EUR 1.2 billion
Loan and subscription portfolio EUR 975.1 million
Deposit portfolio EUR 1.02 billion
Total equity EUR 109.9 million
Net profit EUR 2.9 million
Return on Equity 10.6%
|
Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)
|
Q3 2023
|
Q3 2022
|
9 months 2023
|
9 months 2022
|
Interest income based on EIR
|
24917
|
17 198
|
68 507
|
45 956
|
interest expense
|
-12 164
|
-5 805
|
-32490
|
-12569
|
net interest income
|
12 753
|
11 393
|
36 017
|
33 387
|
fee and commission income
|
1 326
|
937
|
3 654
|
2 468
|
Fees and Commission Expenses
|
-1 177
|
-975
|
-3 390
|
-2 566
|
Net fee and commission income/expenses
|
149
|
-38
|
264
|
-98
|
Net profit from financial assets measured at fair value
|
110
|
-149
|
76
|
9
|
foreign exchange rate loss
|
-501
|
-528
|
-213
|
-781
|
net loss from financial items
|
-391
|
-677
|
-137
|
-772
|
Other operating income
|
10 221
|
7 875
|
28 169
|
20 518
|
Other operating expenses
|
-7 122
|
-5975
|
-20 341
|
-15 010
|
Total net interest, fees and other income and expenses
|
15 610
|
12 578
|
43 972
|
38 025
|
internal expenses
|
-3981
|
-3 273
|
-12 152
|
-10 021
|
marketing expenses
|
-753
|
-933
|
-2 418
|
-2 279
|
administrative expenses
|
-2 955
|
-2 267
|
-8073
|
-6 126
|
depreciation, amortization
|
-1 629
|
-1183
|
-4 601
|
-3 286
|
total operating expenses
|
-9 318
|
-7 656
|
-27 244
|
-21 712
|
Profit before profits from associates and loss on loans
|
6 292
|
4 922
|
16 728
|
16 313
|
profit share from associates
|
-72
|
11 570
|
322
|
11 430
|
loss on loans and advances
|
-3 354
|
-3 050
|
-9 968
|
-8 710
|
profit before income tax
|
2 866
|
13 442
|
7 082
|
19 033
|
Income tax
|
34
|
-37
|
344
|
-76
|
profit for the period
|
2 900
|
13 405
|
7426
|
18 957
|
Other comprehensive income that can later be reclassified as profit or loss
|
currency translation difference
|
324
|
231
|
-12
|
266
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
3 224
|
13 636
|
7414
|
19 223
|
Consolidated statement of financial position (in thousands of euros)
|
30.09.2023
|
31.12.2022
|
30.09.2022
|
Property
|
payable from central banks
|
160455
|
126990
|
72 902
|
payable from credit institutions
|
8 839
|
18 345
|
16 330
|
investment in debt securities
|
31 164
|
8 415
|
9 320
|
Financial assets stated at fair value through profit or loss
|
119
|
37
|
19
|
Loans and Advances
|
895 610
|
755 100
|
711 180
|
investment in associates
|
213
|
1 065
|
1 076
|
other financial assets
|
2 958
|
3 387
|
3 037
|
tangible assets
|
67 458
|
48 533
|
41 610
|
right to use property
|
24 810
|
23 247
|
23463
|
Intangible assets
|
29 263
|
26 249
|
25 330
|
other assets
|
10 974
|
5 961
|
5 995
|
deferred tax assets
|
4 066
|
3 166
|
3 122
|
Total assets
|
1 235 929
|
1 020 495
|
913 384
|
Liabilities
|
customer deposit
|
1 021 106
|
828 894
|
728 457
|
Financial liabilities stated at fair value through profit or loss
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
other financial liabilities
|
59 488
|
55 240
|
51 295
|
current tax liability
|
138
|
0
|
234
|
deferred tax liability
|
203
|
187
|
74
|
other payables
|
3 412
|
3 680
|
3 083
|
subordinated debt securities
|
41 708
|
30 570
|
30 559
|
total liabilities
|
1 126 061
|
918571
|
813 702
|
equity
|
share capital
|
1 026
|
1 026
|
1 023
|
share premium
|
31 855
|
31 855
|
31 655
|
statutory reserve
|
103
|
100
|
100
|
other stores
|
1 865
|
1 421
|
2 088
|
retained earnings
|
75 019
|
67522
|
64 816
|
total equity
|
109 868
|
101 924
|
99 682
|
total liabilities and equity
|
1 235 929
|
1 020 495
|
913 384
InBank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with 5,400+ merchants, InBank has 894,000+ active contracts and collects deposits in 8 European markets. InBank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallin Stock Exchange.
Additional Information:
Qualification Arva
Head of Communications
[email protected]
+372 553 3550
Attachment
