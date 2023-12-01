Inaugural LGBTQ+ Business Week launches: ‘There’s a growing movement to fuel the queer economy’ – Blavity

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce reports that the 1.4 million LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs in the US generate more than $1.7 trillion annually for the economy. However, gay-owned businesses have faced harassment over the years. Their storefronts have been vandalized, venues have been threatened and even the owners have been attacked.

To provide much-needed support, the first LGBTQ+ Business Week was launched this year. The seven-day celebration from November 27 to December 3, 2023 aims to garner support for gay-owned businesses and raise awareness of the economic issues they often face.

Travers Johnson, creator of LGBTQ+ Business Week and owner of Queerness Media, is a key partner.

“LGBTQ+ small business owners are culture-shapers, space-makers, and job creators, but like our community at large, we often suffer from discrimination and prejudice,” Johnson said in a press release. “From being denied COVID-relief loans at higher rates than non-LGBTQ businesses to being victims of targeted abuse online and IRL, gay-owned businesses need our support now more than ever. And with this summer’s devastating U.S. Supreme Court decision, which legalized marketplace discrimination against LGBTQ+ customers, a movement to boost the gay economy is growing.

LGBTQ+ Business Week is the first week that solely celebrates gay-owned businesses and innovation nationally and internationally.

The initiative includes a number of social toolkits on its website that LGBTQ+ businesses can use to promote their business and garner support. They’ve also launched the #BuyProud Business Data Base, which allows users to find new businesses to support. There’s also a “Holiday Queer” gift guide to help with holiday shopping.

On December 1, there will be an all-day virtual summit featuring thought-provoking conversations with business leaders, content creators, artists and world changers. A fireside chat with Arlan Hamilton, founder, author and venture catalyst of Backstage Capital and Runner, programming will begin at 9 a.m. PST.

The chat will be followed by a technical conversation with some of the industry’s leading voices, who will talk about technology and its intersection with LGBTQ+ people. Some of the guest speakers include Tyler Lawrence, senior success manager at Slack, Anne Lundy, director of digital marketing at Lesbians Who Tech, and Glenys Kinard-Moore, creator of the dope sh*t at VDOM.

The agenda also includes sessions focused on body and gender positivity, politics and policy, as well as careers in the economy of queer businesses.

Johnson will conclude the summit at 6pm PST and share essential and accessible resources for taking LGBTQ+ businesses to the next level.

LGBTQ+ Business Week is partnering with a variety of gay-owned businesses and organizations (and allies), including Slack, It Gets Better, and The Fluid Project, to promote the economic sustainability and growth of the community.

To learn more or participate in the inaugural LGBTQ+ Business Week, visit LGBTQBusinessWeek.com.

