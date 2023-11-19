The indictment this month of political consultant Jesus Cardenas and his sister, Chula Vista Council member Andrea Cardenas, has prompted San Diego County Democratic Party Central Committee members and others to demand an audit of the organization’s finances.

Nearly two dozen committee members and the club president are requesting an independent review of the party’s fundraising and spending practices in the wake of criminal charges against the Cardenas siblings, who are accused of fraud, conspiracy, money laundering and other felonies .

“There is no more urgent time for the local Democratic Party to establish an audit committee so it can complete its due diligence ahead of the upcoming March primary and November elections,” members told Chair Rebecca Taylor in a Nov. 10 letter. ,

It says, “The local press is reporting daily campaign finance irregularities and violations committed by a Democratic consultant and an elected official, who are members of this committee, and closely associated with the San Diego County Democratic Party. Are.”

The party owes one of its biggest campaign vendors hundreds of thousands of dollars for more than a year — a significant debt that campaign experts say is not normal.

Public filings show the money is owed to Margin Victories, a relatively new firm with close ties to Jesus Cardenas.

Senior party officials said they had agreed to hire an external finance expert earlier this year, but had difficulty finding an auditor. He said the accounting professional he hired is expected to complete the review early next year.

“We have commissioned an independent review of our 2022 finances by a professional auditor, which we hope will provide our Central Committee members with an outside perspective on last year’s activities,” Taylor said by email.

The independent audit is important to Central Committee members and others because Jesus Cardenas, through his Grassroots Resources consulting firm, has historically been one of the largest fundraisers for the county Democratic Party.

Central Committee member and former California Assembly member Lori Saldana said party leadership withheld vital financial information from volunteers.

“The Chairman and Comptroller have for too long avoided providing financial information to Central Committee members, despite clear bylaws requiring them to do so,” he said.

“I support an independent audit committee to thoroughly investigate these matters, without personal bias or conflict of interest,” Saldaña said.

Taylor said he and other party leaders have been planning the external review for more than a year.

“Talks about an independent audit have surfaced in our Central Committee at least since the tenure of the previous president,” he said. “We decided to do this and started soliciting bids earlier this year.”

Campaign rules allow unlimited donations to the party, but the money cannot be designated for any one candidate.

The party typically sets aside 10 to 15 percent of political contributions for administrative costs, so the donations raised by Cárdenas represent an important source of revenue.

‘They worked together’

Jesus and Andrea Cardenas were convicted on November 1 on a total of 12 felony counts.

Prosecutors say she filed false paperwork to secure more than $176,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds under the Paycheck Protection Program, then used the proceeds to pay off credit card bills, personal expenses and campaign loans. Did.

The Democratic Party’s finances were called into question earlier this year when newly filed records revealed that Cardenas’ firm was conducting business while not legally permitted.

Campaign filings submitted by the party revealed that Grassroots Resources was paid more than $200,000 for digital ads while the company was suspended by the state Franchise Tax Board.

Following the suspension, much of the campaign work previously done by Grassroots Resources was transferred to another company.

In total, more than $1 million has been raised and spent in business by Margin Victories, which was founded in 2020 by former Grassroots Resources employee Jehoan Espinoza. The contact address of the company is UPS Store at Allied Gardens.

Democratic Party filings show the organization has more than $200,000 in unpaid debt to Margin Victories. Espinoza said he has repeatedly demanded to be paid.

“I can’t speak on behalf of the party, but efforts have been made to recover the loan,” he said in an email.

But at least one elected official told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Espinoza and Cardenas were acting as a team on behalf of Margin Victories clients during the final weeks of his 2022 campaign.

“What they told me is that they have their act together,” National City Council member Ditas Yamane said in an interview last week. “But I dealt with Yohan, and I paid his company.”

Yamane said it has repaid all its debt to Margin Victories.

But according to Democratic Party election filings from July, part of the debt owed to the company includes $5,808 for mailers and postage that were sent to support Yamane’s campaign.

County Democrats are also blocking $3,000 that Margin Victories reportedly spent on consulting work for Chula Vista mayoral candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar.

But most of the loan, about $190,000, is earmarked for campaign mailers supporting a group of candidates.

In total, the San Diego County Democratic Party is owed more than $200,000 in margin victories, according to midyear revenue and expenditure reports. The outstanding debt, reported in July, has been outstanding for more than a year.

Experts say carrying debts for months is not a normal accounting practice for political parties. Disputes over the specific work product of campaign vendors arise from time to time but generally do not take more than a year or more to resolve.

Taylor said the party had a problem with the company’s bills but declined to elaborate.

“We still have some questions and disputes related to the Margin Victories allegations,” he said. “Additional documentation has been requested from them, and we want to make sure we have all the relevant information before taking further steps.”

Two party sources told the Union-Tribune that Espinoza sent a demand for payment to party officials as recently as last Monday.

It requested full payment before the end of this year. Both Taylor and the founder of Margin Victories declined to confirm or comment upon request.

scope of investigation increases

As the District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the Cardenas siblings, two people familiar with the case told the Union-Tribune last week that investigators are asking more questions about the Cardenas’ political fundraising and spending.

The prosecutor’s office does not comment publicly on open investigations.

The growing criminal case against the siblings is separate and unrelated to the independent audit conducted by the party leadership earlier this year.

Campaign filings show that the money owed to Margin Victories represents a fraction of the millions of dollars coming through the San Diego County Democratic Party during the 2022 election season.

But the debt exceeds the $154,157 the party reported it had as cash on hand at the end of 2022.

However, new political contributions arrive every week.

Local Democrats raised a little more than $963,000 in the first six months of 2023, the party reported.

With nearly $625,000 spent in the same period, the party’s available cash as of June 30 exceeded $488,000.

Central committee members and club presidents are not the only ones demanding an external probe into the party’s finances.

Days after the Cárdenas siblings were convicted, former San Diego City Attorney Michael Aguirre said that an outside investigation into possible illegal campaign spending was needed.

“Under these facts and circumstances, the San Diego (County) Democratic Party should authorize an internal investigation, supported by agreed audit services, to ascertain the facts and hold those involved accountable,” Aguirre wrote.

The former San Diego city attorney said he planned to file a lawsuit if his request was ignored.

Taylor did not respond to questions about the demand letter.

