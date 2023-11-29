These are difficult times for the world’s major oil producers: Prices are low, the health of the global economy is uncertain, and, even though the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is trying to cut production, supply from other producers, especially the United States, doing. Are increasing.

No wonder the group postponed its year-end meeting. The meeting initially scheduled for last weekend in Vienna is now set for Thursday, barring another postponement. The agenda – whether to cut production further, and by how much – is likely to be unpalatable to many of the 23 members.

The price of global benchmark Brent crude has fallen to about $82 a barrel, down from a high of more than $96 this year and a high of $128 at the start of the Ukraine war.

The decline has come as OPEC+ producers, a large grouping that includes Russia, have cut output, but oil producers are unlikely to be relieved of the pressure in the coming months.

After three years of recovery from the pandemic and strong growth in oil demand, hunger is expected to slow in 2024. Key reasons: China, which will contribute three-quarters of global demand growth in 2023, is facing an economic slowdown. Overall economic expansion is expected to remain slow while more efficient energy use and increasing numbers of electric vehicles reduce oil consumption. With output expected to rise outside OPEC Plus, there will be little need for increased output from the producer group until early 2024 or perhaps longer, analysts say.

The weak market is putting pressure on Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, to continue cutting production and perhaps cut even more. For example, Saudi Arabia and Russia could extend the cuts of one million barrels per day and 300,000 barrels per day in the new year, which they agreed to last summer. Russia’s cuts apply to its oil exports.

Some smaller OPEC producers, including Nigeria and Angola, are being asked to sign on to lower production limits that more reflect their recent production history, while the United Arab Emirates has received a higher level.

“There’s a good chance the group will agree to some kind of additional cuts,” said Richard Bronze, head of geopolitics at Energy Aspects, a research firm.

Additionally, analysts estimate that drilling in countries such as the United States, Guyana and Brazil – which are not OPEC members – will increase production enough to meet additional global oil consumption in 2024 and possibly beyond. is likely to. Year.

The International Energy Agency estimates global demand will increase by a modest 930,000 barrels per day, an amount that could easily be covered by increases by producers outside OPEC Plus.

Amid pressure on OPEC, the United States is thriving as an oil producer, accounting for 80 percent of global supply growth in 2023, according to the IEA. In October, the United States pumped 19.8 million barrels per day , which is almost the same. The combined total from the next two largest producers, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Operators outside OPEC generally have an interest in producing oil rapidly to recoup their investments and turn a profit.

“The pipeline of non-OPEC projects alone appears sufficient to meet all global demand growth for at least the next few years,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a recent research note.

Iran – an OPEC member exempt from cuts because its oil exports are subject to Western sanctions – is increasing supply. Iran is set to increase output by 30 percent to 3.1 million barrels a day from 2021, according to data from the producer group that analysts say has eased enforcement of those sanctions.

Of course, events can distort forecasts. The picture would look very different if the now-suspended fighting in Gaza spreads to the broader Middle East, where around the Persian Gulf are some of the world’s biggest producers, as well as the sea lanes that deliver their oil to customers.

For now, however, oil traders see little chance of widespread conflict.

When non-OPEC countries are better placed to meet rising demand, OPEC’s grip on markets weakens. OPEC Plus was forced into a series of cuts last year to avoid boosting prices and building up oil reserves in tank farms.

Cutting production helped lift benchmark Brent crude prices above $90 a barrel in September, but OPEC Plus came at a cost in reduced sales. The Saudis, who have borne the brunt of the cuts, are producing just nine million barrels a day, about two million less than a year ago.

The cuts are also reducing oil revenues that are vital to Saudi Arabia’s government budget and its ambitions to invest in oil-related businesses, including the LIV professional golf tour and Newcastle United, a soccer team in England’s Premier League. Is.

For example, this month, national oil company Saudi Aramco partly attributed a 23 percent drop in third-quarter net income to lower oil sales, a $10 billion decline from a year earlier. .

“We’re not getting very far from the point where the quotas are becoming unrealistically low,” said Gary Ross, chief executive of Black Gold Investors, an investment company.

Saudi Arabia is not the only producer being squeezed. Abu Dhabi, the oil powerhouse in the center of the United Arab Emirates, has enlisted international partners to boost its production capacity by five million barrels a day, still under a quota established in June for 2024 to keep output at 3.2 million. Is.

Analysts say that currently OPEC members seem to be trying to remain united. After all, producers are better off at $80 a barrel than at $80 a barrel for the market to collapse, resulting in the Saudis completely opening the taps, as they did as recently as 2020, when prices fell more than 9 percent in a day to almost zero. It had become 45 dollars per barrel.

Homayoun Falakshahi, an analyst at Kpler, a research firm, said not reaching an agreement is “a risk OPEC Plus cannot take.”

