In-vitro fertilization services market in India to reach $4.6 billion

Wilmington, Delaware, November 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “India In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market By gender (female infertility, male infertility, and others), procedure (intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI-IVF), non-ICSI-IVF, and intrauterine insemination (IUI), cycle type, (fresh cycle (non-donor), thaw ) Cycles (Non-Donor, and Donor Egg IVF Cycles) End Users (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes) and Offerings (IVF Drugs, IVF Media and Reagents and IVF and IUI Services): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032, According to the report, the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market in India was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 18.08% from 2023 to 2032.

The growth of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market in India is driven by several factors such as increase in the number of infertility cases, thereby increasing the demand for effective treatments. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements and increase in adoption of IVF procedures has led to the growth of the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $0.8 billion Market size in 2032 $4.6 billion CAGR 18.08% Number of pages in report 139 segments covered Based on gender, process, cycle type, end user and offering. drivers increase in infertility rates

Technological advances in IVF

increase in gamete donation opportunity Increase in fertility tourism Compulsion Complications associated with IVF treatment

Ethical and legal issues

Covid-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted India’s in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market due to shutdowns in various COVID-19 affected countries and increase in the number of healthcare workers falling ill in the pandemic.

However, the market is growing post the pandemic due to increase in infertility cases, and further the increasing number of fertility clinics is estimated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

female infertility section maintain Its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on gender, the female infertility segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of India’s in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and being the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. is estimated. This increase is responsible for the increase in the prevalence of female infertility due to several medical conditions such as age, fibroid growth, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, ovulation disorders, damage associated with the fallopian tubes, problems associated with the uterus and cervix.

ICSI IVF Segment maintain Its leading position during the forecast period

Based on procedure, ICSI IVF segment holds the largest share in 2022, accounting for half of India’s in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the benefits associated with the ICSI-IVF technique such as better fertilization and reduced multi-nucleation as only one sperm and one egg is involved in this technique and also there is no acrosome reaction in this technique Is.

For fresh IVF cycle section maintain Its leading position during the forecast period

Based on cycle type, the fresh IVF cycle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue in India. This increase is attributed to the better success rates of fresh cycle IVF treatments. Additionally, fresh cycle IVF treatments offer greater flexibility, as they allow multiple attempts without the need for additional expensive freezing and storage procedures if the first cycle is not successful.

However, the thawed IVF cycles segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 20% from 2023 to 2032 due to the increasing use of cryopreservation technologies combined with the benefits of flexibility, comparable success rates, cost-effectiveness, and fertility preservation.

Fertility Clinic Section maintain Its leading position during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the fertility clinics segment held the largest share in 2022, accounting for approximately three-fifths of India’s in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. is estimated. This growth is attributed to the availability of many fertility clinics. Furthermore, fertility clinics are specialized centers equipped with advanced technology and skilled medical professionals, offering a wide range of reproductive services including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg freezing and gamete donation. Additionally, the success rates of fertility clinics have also improved over the years due to advances in technology and treatment protocols, enhancing their reputation and attracting more patients.

IVF & IUI Services Section maintain Its leading position during the forecast period

On the basis of offerings, the IVF and IUI services segment holds the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of India’s in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market revenue and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. It is estimated to happen. This increase has been attributed to the increase in infertility cases among men and women. Furthermore, increasing awareness and acceptance towards assisted reproductive technologies (ART) also contributes to the dominance of this sector. As more people become aware of these advanced fertility treatments and their high success rates, the demand for IVF and IUI services increases.

Leading Market Players:-

ART Fertility Clinic

Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Bloom Fertility Center

Indira IVF Hospital Private Limited

Ishwarya Fertility Center

Nova IVF Fertility

Gunashila Fertility Center

Chennai Fertility Center

Kraft Hospital and Research Center

Bavishi Fertility Institute

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services market in India. These players have adopted strategies such as business expansion to expand their market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

