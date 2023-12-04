NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Estimated to increase in size US$33.16 billion The market is expected to expand from 2021 to 2026 CAGR of 6.89%, According to Technavio. The growing elderly population suffering from chronic and infectious diseases drives the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market during the forecast period. There is increasing use of in-vitro diagnostic tests for various viruses, including hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and other viruses that cause infectious diseases. There is a growing need to diagnose diseases like diabetes and cancer at an early stage so that patients can be identified, treated, controlled and monitored daily to limit their spread. Therefore, rapid on-site diagnostic tests are essential to diagnose diseases within a limited time frame. For example, one such diagnostic technique is a molecular diagnostic technique that helps to identify infections at an early stage through antigen and antibody interactions and thereby limit the spread of such diseases. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the elderly population is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Download a sample report now!

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Insights –

: 15+, including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARCray Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., Diasorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. is incorporated. Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics PLC, Qiagen NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others. Coverage: Basic Market Analysis; Key drivers, key trends and challenges; Customer and vendor scenarios; Vendor product insights and recent developments; Major Vendors; and market position of sellers

Basic Market Analysis; Key drivers, key trends and challenges; Customer and vendor scenarios; Vendor product insights and recent developments; Major Vendors; and market position of sellers Section: Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW))

vendor analysis

The increasing competition in the market is forcing sellers to adopt various growth strategies like spending on promotional activities and advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. The Technavio report analyzes the competitive landscape of the market and about several market vendors including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., ARKare Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, BGI Group, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., BioMérieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Provides information in. SPA, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Illumina Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics PLC, Qiagen NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

market dynamics

Important trends –Advancements in in-vitro diagnostics are the primary trend in the market during the forecast period.

key challenges – Stringent regulatory guidelines for in-vitro diagnostics manufacturers may pose a significant threat that may hinder the growth of the in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market during the forecast period.

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market report provides important information and factual data with qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

TOC

executive Summary market scenario market size historical market size five forces analysis Market segmentation by technology customer scenario geographical landscape Drivers, challenges and trends company landscape company analysis Contract

