In Veterans Day speech, Trump promised to ‘root out’ the left

Former President Donald J. On a day set to celebrate those who defend the United States in uniform, Trump promised to honor veterans in part by attacking what he portrayed as America’s worst enemy: the political left.

Using inflammatory and dehumanizing language to refer to his opponents, Mr Trump vowed to “root out” the “radical leftist thugs who live like insects within our country’s borders”.

“The threat from outside forces is far less frightening, dangerous and serious than the threat from within,” Mr Trump said in a nearly two-hour Veterans Day address in Clermont, N.H., on Saturday.

Mr Trump has accused Democrats and President Biden of trying to roll back his efforts to expand veteran access to health care, causing rising inflation, pushing the country to the brink of World War III, endangering troops in Afghanistan and Accused of lying and rigging the elections.

He also promised to take care of America’s veterans, reviving a hyperbolic claim he made during his 2016 campaign that Democrats “treat our veterans better than they treat illegal aliens coming into our country.”

And he said he would divert funds currently earmarked “for the shelter and transportation of illegal aliens” into providing shelter and treatment for homeless military veterans.

Here are some of the more notable elements of Mr. Trump’s Veterans Day speech.

courtroom cameras

Mr Trump, who faces a civil fraud trial and four criminal indictments in New York, said in a radio interview earlier this week that he would welcome cameras in the courtroom. On Saturday he went further.

“I want everyone in the world to watch this trial,” Mr. Trump told a cheering crowd in Washington, referring to his federal election trial. “The prosecution wants to continue this travesty in the dark, and I want sunlight.”

Mr Trump, who has described his trials as politically motivated and accused Mr Biden of weaponizing the Justice Department, said he was confident Americans watching the trial would come around to his view.

“Every person in the United States and beyond deserves the opportunity to study this case firsthand,” he said.

Mr. Trump’s comments came a day after his lawyers in the case filed papers arguing that those proceedings would be televised, supporting similar pressure by other media organizations.

It was a rare example in which the former president found consensus with the mainstream media, which Mr Trump repeatedly attacked on Saturday.

hands raised

As he has done before, Mr Trump again called for the execution of drug dealers and praised China for making drug trafficking a death penalty crime. But in New Hampshire, a state where the opioid crisis has hit particularly hard, they turned to an informal straw poll to strengthen their case.

“Let’s vote,” Mr Trump told the crowd. “Who would be in favor of the death penalty – now, wait, don’t go now – knowing that it would solve the problem?”

Most of the crowd raised their hands.

When Mr Trump asked who would oppose such a move, very few people stood up. When a woman raised her hand emphatically, Mr. Trump looked at her with a slight smile and asked, “Are you a liberal?”

On the contrary, he shook his head wildly.

facts were disregarded

Mr. Trump has also repeated the lies, lies, exaggerations and half-truths he has regularly told on a range of topics, including gas prices, American energy independence, election fraud and the 2020 elections.

Mr. Trump said, “I’m very proud to have declined the election.”

was insulted

Mr Trump had previously avoided commenting on persistent rumors about whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wears heels in his cowboy boots – the subject of late-night jokes and social media gossip. But on Saturday he finally couldn’t resist.

After mocking Mr. DeSantis for pandering to farmers in Iowa, Mr. Trump said something different: “By the way, I’m not even wearing a lift. I don’t have six inch heels!” The comment was a slight echo of Vivek Ramaswamy’s at Wednesday’s debate, where the entrepreneur and author took a dig at the Florida governor.

He then did a clown-like impression of Mr. DeSantis walking off the stage at Wednesday night’s debate, looking like something out of Monty Python’s Ministry of Silly Walks. “I thought he was wearing ice skates,” Mr Trump joked.

Mr Trump also ridiculed New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, a Republican who has said Mr Trump cannot win next year; Nancy Pelosi, Democratic former House Speaker; Hillary Clinton, his 2016 opponent; And Mr. Biden.

praised

Mr Trump praised Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. “I would like to have such a person as my defense chief,” he said. “I wouldn’t call him my defense chief, I’d call him my offense chief.”

And he praised China’s President Xi Jinping, of whom he said, “He’s like central casting. There is no one in Hollywood who can play President Xi – the looks, the power, the voice.”

Source: www.nytimes.com