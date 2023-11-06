In Troubled ‘Destiny 2’ Times, Season of The Witch Remains a Triumph

destiny 2 bungee

There has been immense devastation and disappointment in Bungie and the Destiny 2 community after a wave of sudden layoffs and vague plans regarding the game’s future, which I would argue is weighing heavily on the soon-to-be demo. Final size expansion may be delayed.

One thing that keeps coming up about this situation is that it’s not actually connected to the current season of the game. Usually when things go “bad” in Destiny it’s due to off season or low level expansions (*cough* Lightfall). Now? That hasn’t happened, and I think it’s important to take stock of what Season of the Witch actually served its purpose, a) giving Bungie credit where it’s due, but b) seeing it as a cause for concern. As for the raise, if it even happened I would probably consider it a top 3 season in Destiny history to exist amidst such a massive meltdown, and being unable to reverse the downward trend. Oh, I was trying to stay positive, but yes, I think it’s an issue.

Ultimately, there are a lot of elements to Season of the Witch that I think really stand out in terms of what makes a season great. More so than practically any other season before it, even seasons like Opulence in the “glory days” might be excellent in one category (good activity!), but completely subpar in other ways. (Was there a story in it?).

peak of savthun – Destiny is often accused of not bringing us enough progress with new content, which has been quite true lately. Instead, these “battlegrounds” are infiltrating enemy-dense areas that often reuse old areas and jam them with enemies. I don’t mind them, but it’s far from the same thing. Enter Pinnacle of Savathun, which I would consider the most interesting version of modular strike I think we’ve seen in ages, with several different encounters for each stage culminating in different final bosses. It’s kind of like three attacks wrapped into one, and it feels like it’s an evolution for the concept in a way that Battlegrounds wasn’t.

altars of call – Again, I like to move away from six-man activities for the most part, as the new enemy density and lower player numbers mean more engaging combat. Here, Altars of Summoning acts as a kind of mix between the Court of Oryx, Sundial, and Menagerie, some of Destiny 2’s all-time best activities, and I think it deserves a seasonal activity. Extremely underrated, at least by past nostalgia standards. One issue I will say does exist is the “players randomly choose difficulty” issue which means that lack of communication can result in bad examples, but overall, it’s a great activity.

aesthetic – The art direction here is top notch in every way. Imbued with the hive-infused magic of Eris, Savathun is welcomed back into the wide halls of the Throne World. From exotic weapons to exotic armor to the tree-based armor sets we get in the battle pass, this is the best overall aesthetic we’ve seen for a season in quite some time.

Eververse Concession – It’s a minor thing, but at least they did it. They took the armor set from Eververse this season and added it to the playlist. Maybe not the greatest thing to grind forever, but it is Some?, a cosmetic finding that means playing the game’s central playlist might seem beneficial, otherwise we’d be paying $45 for this set in three sections. It’s small, but an important gesture, and I wish things like this happened more often.

Explanation – I think Iumaru might actually be the most fun character we’ve seen in Destiny history. I think looking back at when Kade-6 was comic relief, he’s a little Joss Whedon for my tastes at this point. As such he is a particularly “funny guy”, while Iumaru is just hilarious for his brutal honesty and constant outbursts. But on the more serious side, it was the culmination of a decade of Eris’ story, becoming a literal hive god to get revenge for what they did to her, was excellent. The only issue here was the final, somewhat aborted cutscene, which was relegated to a historical page instead of being realized on screen. But that was more of a budget issue than anything, and the narrative itself was still on point (for example, read the “Saint-14 Kills Savathun” lore page).

festival of the lost – You know, it’s a good event this year. Why? Because it forced me to go after what I really wanted. I wasn’t sure how I felt about the “Superblack” festival souvenir, as it felt like the consumable shader days of old. And yet after farming for it, getting it, and implementing it, it really felt like a worthwhile discovery of a cosmetic, something we haven’t seen in a long time, I would say. Getting souvenirs and choosing which one “deserves” one of your favorite crafted guns is fun to me, and even if the activity is repeated from previous years, I think it would be a nice addition to a seasonal event. There was a new driver, and I wouldn’t say no to similar souvenirs for future events.

there’s more. Tarot cards, some cool new weapons, there’s a lot to like. A few areas were missed but I’m confident that this is one of the best seasons of Destiny. But…it’s a problem if the state of the game can be so deep, not tied to its current quality at all. More on that later, but I wanted a break from the frustration for a while.

