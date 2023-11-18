In tight election race, Argentina must choose between far-right and Peronist candidates

With the Argentinian flag in the background, supporters of La Libertad Avanza Alliance presidential candidate Javier Meili are recorded with their mobile phones as he speaks during a campaign.



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – This Sunday’s presidential election is like no other in recent Argentinian history.

The country is in its worst financial crisis in years, with annual inflation above 140%, poverty rising and the value of the national currency falling daily. A far-right libertarian who brandishes a chainsaw at rallies while pledging to drastically cut state spending has shocked the political establishment. The voting is too close to call.

And the strong position of the current ruling party candidate is just another twist: he is the current economy minister, responsible for overseeing Argentina’s recently failed finances.

Here’s what to know.

Far-right libertarian Xavier Miley has denied climate change and been compared to Donald Trump

53-year-old Xavier Miley is new to politics. He was elected to the Argentine Congress in 2021, representing his emerging political party, La Libertad Avanza, Liberty Advance. He is an economist and has long been a frequent conservative provocateur in the Argentine media, directing his far-right liberals against Argentina’s political elite, what he calls a corrupt “caste”.

His popularity surged during the pandemic, especially among young voters connected to social media who have been locked out of Argentina’s job market.

In addition to his ultra-conservative economic policies – Miley believes the state should have practically no role in the economy and considers taxation a form of oppression – Miley is known for his eccentricities and brash statements. . Never married, he says he is a tantric sexologist and considers his five bull mastiff dogs, cloned from an earlier pet, his “four-legged children.”

He sports tousled hair and long sideburns and often displays his inner rock star at his political rallies, jumping on stage and singing to the crowd that he is a lion, “the king of a lost world. “

Javier Miley, presidential candidate of the Liberty Advance coalition, raises a chainsaw next to Carolina Piparo, his candidate for governor of Buenos Aires province, during a rally in San Martín, Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Miley denies climate change and condemns Argentina’s Pope Francis, whom she has called a “dirty leftist” and a supporter of “killer communists”. His outspoken stance and belligerent behavior have been compared to President Donald Trump and Brazil’s former far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Ruling party candidate Sergio Massa has distanced himself from leading Peronists

51 year old Sergio Massa is not new to politics. His career spans decades, with his latest appointment last year as economy minister. After winning the party primaries last August, Massa now also heads the ruling Union por la Patria coalition, the Peronist political movement that has led Argentina through its 40-year democratic tenure since the fall of the military dictatorship.

Peronism enjoys strong support among Argentina’s poor, the working class and unions – and it has the potential to turn out voters. It did just that in last month’s first round of elections, which greatly benefited Massa, who was the clear winner, coming in first place and taking 36.7% of the vote to Milli’s 30%.

Argentina’s Economy Minister and ruling party presidential candidate Sergio Massa welcomes supporters during a campaign event in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Despite Argentina’s faltering economy, Massa has been able to successfully distance himself from some of the more polarizing Peronist figures, including current unpopular President Alberto Fernández and his vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was recently indicted in a corruption case. Was convicted of. Appealed.

Miley says Argentina’s solution must be radical

Miley likes to campaign with a chainsaw which he says he will use to completely destroy the Argentine state. He has promised to cut public spending by at least 15% of GDP, halve the number of government ministries and abolish the central bank.

The latter is key in his pledge to attack inflation, which includes replacing the Argentine peso with the US dollar. (There are currently several exchange rates in Argentina).

Beyond economics, Miley says he would relax gun regulations, ban abortion and issue vouchers for private schools. He also pledged that he would maintain diplomatic relations only with the US and Israel, and would not negotiate with communist leaders. Miley has stressed that this will not affect Argentine businesses and trade with the world, even if diplomatic relations are limited. China is one of Argentina’s largest trading partners.

Massa says reforms should be slow and steady

Massa, seen as a more market-friendly centrist, has not unveiled major reforms for the economy. He has said he will reduce the fiscal deficit and boost exports to replenish the country’s sinking dollar reserves.

In a recent television interview, he promised to renegotiate Argentina’s existing $44 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund. He says any cuts to Argentina’s generous subsidies, especially for gasoline and home energy costs, would be moderate.

Ballots for the ruling party’s presidential candidates are seen on a street in Aziza, Buenos Aires province, Argentina.



He has run a major campaign warning voters about how much Miley’s cuts to public education, pensions and health care could cost them. And in the months before the elections, he eliminated some income and sales taxes, which critics alleged was a way to curry favor with voters.

What are the voters saying?

Voting is compulsory in Argentina. And the race is on to attract votes from the more than 6 million Argentines who chose the center-right candidate, who came third in an early round of voting last month.

Patricia Bullrich represented the traditional opponents of Peronism, but the outsider was unable to capture the anger of the voters as much as Miley.

Both Bullrich and former President Mauricio Macri have endorsed Meili, although the conservative coalition they represent has been neutral in the race.

Many voters say they are concerned that Miley’s well-known personality and eccentricity is not a good fit for the presidency. These voters may reluctantly stick with the current government’s candidate, Massa.

Others say they will put a blank protest ballot in the box.

It’s clear that many people are concerned about what the state of the economy will be like the day after the election, no matter who wins. Banks are building up peso and dollar reserves, worried about what many economists say will lead to an inevitable devaluation of the national currency.

Voting time is approaching and if counting is close the results may not be clear on election night. Miley’s campaign has already indicated it may object to the final results.

This week it filed a petition with election officials urging transparency in Sunday’s voting and claiming there was “massive fraud” in the first round last month, without providing evidence.

Source: www.npr.org