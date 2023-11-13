In this McDonald's of Japan, the washroom sink cleans your phone - News18

November 13, 2023
Japan is one of the leading countries in the world in terms of innovations and technologies. Autonomous vehicles, smart homes and smart factories are some of the new innovations that have become the core of the Society 2.0 project in Japan. Now in the list of new inventions, a toilet video from Japan has gone viral in which a sink system has been introduced that can sanitize your smartphone.

Citizens of Japan were surprised to see a slot near the sink in a McDonald’s outlet. The slot cleans your smartphone with the help of hydrological cycle system and deep ultraviolet rays.

In the latest trending video, a smartphone disinfection system has been discovered in a washroom in Japan. It has been uploaded on Instagram by a page owner whose name is Sachkadvahai. In the video, a horizontal slot has been made next to the sink. Instructions for using the device are written below the attached slot on the sink. As seen in the video, the mobile phone has been inserted inside the slot horizontally. Additionally, some of the instructions include prohibiting non-forced entry of the smartphone inside the slot and the use of hands inside the phone slot.

After watching the video, netizens were shocked to discover the existence of such technologies. In the video, the phone automatically goes inside the slot machine which has left many users doubting its working. Some said that all passwords and data were transferred through this new device, while others called it unreliable. One user sarcastically commented, “Yeah right. All your data will be sanitized and transferred under post.

This smartphone washing system is called WOSH which was developed by the Japanese company WOTA. It’s a sustainable hand washing stand that uses a hydrological system and ultraviolet rays to disinfect your phone from germs, along with a reusable water-based sink. The company claims that it can sanitize your phone 99.9 percent within 30 seconds. So, you can clean your phone while washing your hands. This idea was born after the attack of viruses and bacteria in recent years. The company aims to bring cleanliness in our lives.

