In this market, buyers go to their parents to buy a house.

Nearly three-quarters of aspiring homebuyers say affordability is the biggest hurdle in purchasing a home.

In today’s market, “nepo-homebuyers” are tapping family money to pay their down payments.

However, there are other options for potential buyers who are struggling to come up with a 20% down payment.

A “for sale” sign in Arlington, Virginia on August 22, 2023.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | getty images

Nowadays, very few people are able to buy a house.

In addition to rising home prices, 30-year fixed mortgage rates are hovering near the highest levels in more than two decades.

“U.S. home prices are near record highs and mortgage rates have reached their highest levels since 2000,” said Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski. “For today’s prospective homebuyers, times are certainly tough. They face limited choices and a lack of affordability.”

For some buyers, that leaves only one option: asking their parents for help.

“First-time buyers collect payment sources from at least two places,” Zillow chief economist Skylar Olsen recently said on CNBC’s “Last Call.”

“Some of this is hard-earned savings,” he said. “The other part is, let’s say, a gift from family and friends.”

In fact, Zillow found that nearly 40% use the bank of mom and dad, up from just a third before the pandemic. “It’s a very privileged network,” Olsen said.

More than personal finance:

Homeowners say around 5% is the magic number to move

More unmarried couples are buying homes together

Some costly financial surprises for first-time home buyers

According to another report from real estate site Redfin, potential home buyers need a salary of $114,627 to afford a median-priced home in the US, which is an especially high bar for someone just starting out.

To bridge the gap, a growing share of young home seekers are now considered “nepo-homebuyers,” as they rely on family money to complete their purchases, Redfin reports.

Redfin also found that nearly 40% of recent home buyers under the age of 30 used either a cash gift or inheritance from a family member to pay their down payment.

Despite being recognized as the American Dream, nearly three-quarters of prospective homeowners said affordability is their biggest obstacle, a recent report from Bankrate found.

In fact, housing is much less affordable today than at any time in recent history, as numerous studies show.

Over the past 35 years, the payment-to-income ratio has been a commonly used measure of the portion of average income needed to make monthly principal and interest payments on the average home with a 30-year mortgage and 20% down. According to data from ICE Mortgage Technology, the average is less than 25%.

At its peak in 2006, before the crash, the payout-to-earnings ratio was 34%. At the end of 2023, the payout-to-earnings ratio is 40%.

Often, the down payment seems especially daunting.

However, alternatives exist, said Jacob Channell, senior economist at LendingTree. “Although they are important, buyers should remember that a down payment isn’t everything, and, even if you don’t have tens of thousands of dollars that you can put down for one, that doesn’t mean you should. Will not be able to buy a house.”

While a 20% down payment is still considered the standard, the federal government, states, banks, and credit unions all offer programs with much lower down payment requirements, or even none at all.

“Keep in mind that many lenders and specific loan options like FHA mortgages do not require particularly large down payments,” Channell said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Source: www.cnbc.com