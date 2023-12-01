In the SCOTUS Moore case, taxation is fair without receipt of cash.

The U.S. Supreme Court will soon hear oral arguments in a case that raises a question most people have probably never thought about: Can your income be taxed before it is received? The answer is usually no, but sometimes yes.

This is an important question, because if Congress cannot tax income before it is received, long-closed tax loopholes would reopen. This would further tilt the tax system in favor of the rich, widening the country’s wealth divide and causing the government to lose hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue.

To ordinary taxpayers, the idea of ​​taxing unrealized income may seem unfair and unconstitutional. Salaries are not taxed until received, and investment income is generally not taxed until interest or dividends are paid or the investment is sold at a profit.

However, as the Supreme Court has previously pointed out, delaying taxation of income until it is received in the form of cash or other property is an “administrative convenience”, and not a constitutional mandate. It is a simple way of measuring income for tax purposes, and cash helps the taxpayer pay the amount due. But sometimes Congress has good reason to tax “paper profits” and other types of unrealized (or, in tax parlance, “unrealized”) income in order to measure and appropriately tax that income. Although these exceptions are few, they are important to the efficacy and integrity of our tax system.

In Moore v. United States, The plaintiffs are an investor couple who object to a $15,000 tax bill from their share of undistributed offshore earnings of a foreign-based company with American owners. President Trump and a Republican Congress, as part of the 2017 overhaul of our international tax rules, imposed this one-time levy on earnings held abroad by American firms and investors. Without this transition tax, approximately $2.6 trillion of offshore earnings would have permanently escaped US taxation.

Congress modeled the 2017 transition tax on long-standing tax rules for undistributed profits of offshore corporations. Since 1937, Congress has been taxing U.S. shareholders on the undistributed profits of “foreign personal holding companies.” Previously, many wealthy taxpayers moved their investments to “corporate pocketbooks” overseas, where there were low or no taxes on income. Later, in 1962, Congress expanded the tax rules to also include undistributed interest, dividends, royalties, and other passive income received by actual operating corporations controlled by U.S. shareholders. A decision for Moores would throw into doubt the viability of these long-standing anti-abuse arrangements.

It will also affect other well-established taxes. Complex forms of investment income require taxation before receipt to ensure that the income is taxed appropriately or at all. Zero-coupon bonds, contingent loans, and futures contracts are all examples of complex investment vehicles whose earnings are taxed before any cash is received. In today’s world of high finance, investors can see economic gains without any realization that would normally create a tax liability.

In fact, unless we expand rather than limit the ability to tax unrealized gains, we may never be able to tax the rich fairly. Under current law, inherited investment gains disappear for tax purposes, because of a loophole called “stepped-up basis”. More than fifty years ago, two leading tax experts described the failure to tax tax gains on property transferred at death as “the most serious flaw in our federal tax system.” The Supreme Court’s decision on Moores will take us further away from closing this serious flaw.

By invalidating the existing tax rules for compounded investment income, the Court will allow wealthy taxpayers to avoid their fair share of taxes. If less tax is collected from wealthy investors, more tax must be collected from wage-earners and consumers, thereby shifting the burden from the rich to the poor. With the national debt and economic inequality rising and the public expecting more from their government, now is not the time for the Court to invalidate existing taxes that fall almost entirely on the wealthiest Americans.

To avoid legal and economic turmoil, Congress must, at times, retain its broad authority to “lay and collect taxes”, including taxes on unearned income. Only Congress, with its resources, expertise, and experience, can create tax rules for sophisticated international and capital markets that appropriately balance revenue demands, administrative convenience, and fairness.

Source: www.forbes.com