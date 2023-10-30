In the markets: Treasury market braces for seismic SEC rule

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Treasury market participants expect U.S. regulators will soon finalize a major rule aimed at reining in debt-fueled bets by hedge funds and strengthening financial stability. They worry that this could reshape the industry and create new problems.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s rule, first proposed in September last year, would force much trading in the $25 trillion Treasury market to central clearing, including a market called repurchase agreements (repos) for short-term financing. also includes. A central clearger acts as a buyer for each seller, and as a seller for each buyer.

Market participants widely expect the SEC to finalize the rule within a few weeks, perhaps by mid-November, according to trade group SIFMA and a half-dozen banking and hedge fund industry sources.

But key details remain unclear, including whether the SEC would want the industry to shift to central clearing all at once or allow it to do so in phases, and how long it will take for the industry to implement it, sources said. Said.

The rule would come as other regulations in recent years have pulled banks back from the Treasury market as intermediaries, creating some issues that regulators are trying to fix. The industry fears that if central clearing is not done properly, this goal could be undermined: it would increase costs, risking more traders leaving.

How this will shape the industry is not fully understood. In recent months, for example, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) has reduced its positions in the part of the repo market where the SEC wants banks to trade more, financial statements show. But the revelations show that custody banks like Bank of New York Mellon (BK.N) and State Street (STT.N) are trading heavily. The different approach has not been previously reported.

The rules will also affect other market participants. How they shape up may determine whether the few independent brokers left in the market survive.

Some hedge funds that borrow most to take advantage of small differences in Treasury prices may find that the trade is no longer profitable and may close.

“It’s a very big-bang approach,” said Rob Toomey, head of capital markets at SIFMA, referring to the SEC’s rule. There are costs involved. “Who bears those costs remains a big question.”

SIFMA, which has lobbied the SEC, expects a final rule next month before the Treasury Markets Conference on Nov. 16.

The SEC declined to comment. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler previously said the rulemaking process typically takes 12 to 24 months.

JPMorgan and BNY declined to comment. State Street had no comment.

near misses

Treasury markets are the foundation of global finance, but that foundation is broken. In recent years, US government debt has increased but buyers have decreased.

Banks have cut their exposure as higher capital requirements have made trading less attractive. Hedge funds and other proprietary traders have stepped in, but they may be taking on too much risk and may retreat in times of stress.

There have been a few near misses, most recently in March 2020, when the Treasury market plunged at the height of the pandemic, forcing the Federal Reserve to move forward with emergency measures. Many experts now expect some of them to become permanent market features.

The fear prompted US regulators to launch a review of the market’s functioning. The SEC rule will be the most significant regulation yet to emerge from that review.

There is broad consensus on the need for treasury market reform, including the benefits of central clearing – even among industry sources interviewed for this article. Most of them requested anonymity to speak candidly about the situation.

“This will improve financing and reduce the risk of turmoil in the U.S. Treasury market,” said Yiming Ma, an associate professor at Columbia Business School. “A lot of the concerns in the market are how do we get there? And in the process of getting there, are we going to lose anything else?”

“It largely depends on how it is implemented. What are the associated implementation costs and compliance costs?” He said.

something is coming

What those costs are and how they will unfold are unclear, industry sources said.

For example, in the repo market, where investors borrow cash for the short term in exchange for Treasuries, most trading is done bilaterally between brokers and clients, like hedge funds. The SEC rule will force banks to transfer it to central clearing.

But hedge funds don’t have access to the market’s central clearing agency, a unit of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. This means that banks must use their membership to provide access to customers through a mechanism called sponsorship. This process involves costs, which banks must decide whether to pass on to their customers.

Those costs mean JPMorgan has reduced its positions in sponsored repos in recent months, with some of that trading shifting to bilateral trades, according to its financial statements and one of the sources.

In contrast, BNY and State Street have increased their presence. Data is scarce, but financial statements hold some clues. Banks use an accounting process called netting to offset some of their lending and borrowing activities in the clear market. Custodial netting for banks has increased dramatically.

For BNY, for example, netting in the sponsored repo market increased to $126 billion in the third quarter, from $35 billion in the same period last year.

SIFMA is asking the SEC to give the industry three to five years to implement the rules. Toomey said he currently hopes the SEC can grant two. Wall Street has started some preparations but it is still early days.

“The working assumption is that something is coming. What the scope of it is, we don’t know,” Toomey said.

Paritosh Bansal reports

