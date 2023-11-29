By Paritosh Bansal

(Reuters) – Top U.S. officials in recent weeks have raised concerns over hedge fund trading that profits from small price differences in Treasuries, worrying it could pose a risk to financial stability. However, no one knows how big that business really is.

In late August researchers at the US Federal Reserve and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) wrote that there are signs that so-called basis trading has increased this year amid rising interest rates, near levels last seen in 2019. .

The trade, inherently risky because hedge funds borrow heavily to make their profits from it, is believed to have worsened market tensions at the peak of the pandemic in March 2020.

To reach the conclusion that base trading has once again increased, researchers had to rely on a series of imperfect proxies rather than data that could directly provide them with information about it. That data does not exist.

Two market sources, one at a major bank and one at a hedge fund, said they did not think the trade would be that large on their own books.

Therein lies a problem that has plagued the cornerstone of global finance: Some significant segments of the $26 trillion Treasury market operate in the shadows. The lack of visibility makes policymaking harder and more contentious, leaving regulators with sometimes incomplete understanding and blunted tools, which many in the industry argue can create new problems.

The problem has not been lost on the authorities, who launched a comprehensive review of the market in 2021 to improve its resilience and transparency. Their efforts to collect more data are now starting to come together.

The next major milestone is expected early next year, with the OFR planning to finalize a rule to collect data on the largest segment of the short-term financing markets underpinning Treasuries. They currently do not have data on trading that occurs bilaterally between brokers, such as hedge funds, and their clients, through repurchase agreements or repos.

Combined with other steps, this would be a major advance in improving regulators’ visibility in the market, but it would still leave some gaps.

“It’s an issue of degree of transparency,” said Darrell Duffy, a finance professor at Stanford University who has studied the market in depth.

Duffy said more could be done, but he also noted that “official sector treasury market datasets are much more comprehensive now than they were a few years ago.”

An industry executive familiar with the issues described the work as fundamental, but added that “it doesn’t solve all the problems.” Authorities will have more information about transactions, but not the motivations behind all the different types of trades.

For example, they will have a better idea of ​​the base trade, but they still may not know how big it is.

A Treasury official said officials have plenty of data to assess the resilience of the Treasury market and inform policy, and they are working toward getting more.

Efforts to increase market resilience are broad-based and long-term, not focused on specific positions such as basis trading, the official said.

base trading

To understand the progress as well as the limitations, take the case of base trades. The trade involves hedge funds that take advantage of the difference between a Treasury security and its derivatives in the futures market.

Funds buy Treasury bonds in the secondary market, financing the purchases by borrowing in repo, where they use the bonds as collateral.

At the same time, they short the corresponding Treasury futures contract, effectively selling at a higher price than they paid to buy that bond in the future.

In their analysis, Fed researchers used data vignettes from different stages of that trade, piecing together information from different regulatory agencies.

For example, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has data on hedge fund positions in the futures markets. OFR collects information about repo trading that is conducted through a third party, called central clearing. The data includes information about the type of collateral used, which may be an indication of whether the trade may be a basis trade.

There are limitations to the data sources, which researchers have acknowledged. Two industry sources said the CFTC data also includes other trades that hedge funds entered into, including shorting Treasury futures. And centrally cleared trading represents only a small portion of such hedge fund lending, the majority of which occurs in the bilateral repo market.

Thanks to their efforts, regulators will have more information in the coming months as these rules are finalized and implemented. OFR data will provide valuable information about the bilateral market. This includes the amount of debt, or leverage, the hedge fund is using to trade and the outstanding positions. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also gathering more information about hedge fund situations.

But the improvements will be limited only to this extent. Two industry sources said regulators still won’t look at the entire business. For this, they will need to seek more information from market participants that allows them to link different transactions of multidimensional positions such as basis trades.

Meanwhile, some market participants worry that the policy may be flawed. Concerns about leverage have sparked debate over the proposals which hedge funds argue could reduce intermediaries and increase government borrowing costs.

At a major treasury market conference earlier this month, executives underlined the importance of good data.

“‘I can’t make bricks without clay,’” New York Fed President John Williams said at the conference, quoting the Sherlock Holmes novel. “He understood he needed to compile the facts before taking the case forward.”

