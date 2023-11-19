In the fight to bring ousted founder Sam Altman back to OpenAI, Microsoft and Satya Nadella have a trump card

If Sam Altman is reinstated as CEO of OpenAI, he’ll likely have one person to thank: Satya Nadella.

Some have blamed the Microsoft CEO for allowing the tech giant to become so dependent on Altman’s AI startup without guaranteeing him at least a seat on OpenAI’s board. But Microsoft has a tremendous advantage in this weekend’s dramatic whirlwind of events – far more so than other proponents of OpenAI.

On Saturday, Altman was reportedly in talks to return to OpenAI as CEO, with the OpenAI nonprofit’s board potentially resigning as part of the deal, with the support of other OpenAI investors and company employees. , a lot of inspiration came from Microsoft. In a memo obtained by Jason Kwon, the company’s chief strategy officer Informationtold employees that the company was “optimistic” that Altman and other senior employees who had resigned in protest of his sudden dismissal could be brought back into the company.

Microsoft’s whiplash, more than anything else, comes down to cold hard cash.

Can OpenAI remain a going concern without Microsoft?

OpenAI’s valuation has soared due to its tender offers with venture capital firms, but this is just paper money based on share sales from existing employees, founders and earlier investors. (Technically, these were profit participation agreements; OpenAI, due to its highly unusual cap-benefit structure, does not offer traditional equity or stock options.) Khosla Ventures and billionaire Reid Hoffman’s charitable foundation initially formed OpenAI’s holding company. Put an undisclosed amount in. But only Microsoft has committed significant cash and resources directly to OpenAI. The software giant has committed at least $13 billion to OpenAI since 2019, when it signed its first partnership agreement with the AI ​​startup. According to a report from Semaphore, Microsoft has distributed only a fraction of this cash to OpenAI so far, giving the software giant significant power over the startup.

It is unclear whether OpenAI can continue as a going concern without continued cash flow from Microsoft. According to reports, OpenAI is currently earning about $80 million per month and is on track to generate $1 billion in revenue in 2023 – ten times more than it estimated when it secured an additional $10 billion funding commitment from Microsoft in January Was. It is not known whether the company is profitable or what its burn rate is. But it is likely to intensify. The company faces a $540 million loss in 2022 on full-year revenue of less than $30 million, according to documents seen by Fortune. If its costs also increased in line with revenues, the company would need continued support from Microsoft to continue operating.

To make matters worse, OpenAI has been on a recruiting spree all year, with reports suggesting it is offering seven-figure salary packages typical of professional athletes to lure top AI researchers from Google, Meta and other rival firms . OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever was paid $1.9 million in 2016, OpenAI’s first year of operation, according to tax filings. He is certainly making many times more than that now. The cost of GPUs is also likely to be stratospheric. According to Altman, training OpenAI’s latest model, GPT-4, cost more than $100 million. The cost of running ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular chatbot, was $700,000 per day in April, according to one page of envelope calculations. It may be even higher now as its user base has increased. (Although Altman said the company has been able to optimize its models to reduce the cost of serving each ChatGPT query.)

Furthermore, OpenAI relies entirely on Microsoft’s cloud computing datacenters to train and run its models. The global shortage of graphics processing units (GPUs), the specialized computer chips needed to train and run large AI models, and the size of OpenAI’s business, with millions of paying customers dependent on those models, means that San Francisco AI The company cannot easily port its business to another cloud service provider.

Microsoft has what OpenAI needs

All of this powers Microsoft. Nadella could threaten to cut off OpenAI’s access to computing power and suspend the delivery of the next tranche of committed cash unless Altman is reinstated as CEO. Although OpenAI may have legal recourse against Microsoft under the terms of the partnership agreement, if Microsoft wishes, OpenAI’s lawyers could cause significant damage to OpenAI’s business before it even reaches the courthouse.

In the long run, Microsoft may choose to replace OpenAI’s technology with software from another leading AI startup, such as Cohere or a new player like Mistral, or even a new AI company, which Altman and OpenAI co-founded. -Founder, Chairman and former Board Chairman. Those who resigned from the company in protest of Altman’s firing are considering being laid off. According to Bloomberg, Nadella has told Altman that he will support her in whatever steps she decides to take next.

OpenAI’s other investors, including Khosla Ventures, billionaire Reid Hoffman’s charitable foundation, Tiger Global, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Thrive and K2 Global, have little potential influence on the company. The same applies to venture firms that were in talks to invest in a new tender of existing shares that would value OpenAI at $86 billion. But they still have some leverage – mostly through OpenAI employees. Those employees want to be able to continue offering to sell their profit participation shares (which essentially function as stock options since OpenAI is not currently considered profitable) to investors at the higher valuation that many of them would like. Can make you very rich. With these investors threatening to pull out of the latest tender offer for those profit sharing agreements, employees will see their financial prospects suffer. This may encourage many of them to leave OpenAI – or at least threaten to do so – unless Altman is reinstalled.

That corporate governance structure

The current mess with OpenAI ultimately shows how flawed OpenAI’s complex governance structure is. Microsoft is a minority investor in a limited liability corporation, majority owned by the holding company, which is in turn jointly owned by OpenAI’s non-profit board, its employees, and its other venture capital investors. But that holding company is controlled by OpenAI’s nonprofit organization through another limited liability corporation. And there are only six seats on OpenAI’s nonprofit corporate board, all of which must be held by people with no financial interest in the holding company or LLC in which Microsoft has invested. In other words, when it comes to the appointment and firing of OpenAI’s CEO, neither Microsoft nor any other financial backer of OpenAI has a seat at the table. They have rights to any profits earned by OpenAI until they make back their initial investment as well as an amount decided on a sliding scale, with early investors able to earn up to 100 times their initial outlay and after Investors are small, but still entitled to earn. Enough, payment. However, after those limits are exceeded, any excess profits revert to OpenAI’s nonprofit.

This structure was designed to enable OpenAI to raise the tens or even hundreds of billions of dollars needed to succeed in its mission of building artificial general intelligence (AGI), a type of AI that can perform most cognitive tasks. The task is to act smart or smarter than people, while at the same time preventing capitalist forces, and especially a big tech giant, from controlling AGI. Altman himself was largely responsible for designing this attempt to square a circle. But it was also Altman who initially struck a deal with Nadella in 2019 for just $1 billion. From that moment on, the structure was basically a time bomb. By turning to a single corporate entity, Microsoft, for most of the cash and computing power needed for OpenAI to achieve its mission, it was essentially ceding control to Microsoft, even if that control was not codified in any formal governance mechanisms. it was done. Ironically, if OpenAI’s nonprofit board asks Altman to step down and resign, as they are considering, it would prove that Altman’s structure failed – OpenAI went from being a big tech corporation. Wasn’t able to raise billions of dollars, while somehow remaining free. That control of the corporation.

Preventing one big tech company from monopolizing AGI was the whole reason Altman, Brockman, Sutskever, and Elon Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015. At the time, they were concerned by the rapid progress in AI research being made by DeepMind, which Google bought in 2014 for $600 million. If DeepMind was successful in achieving AGI, the co-founders of OpenAI feared that Google would have a monopoly on the ultra-powerful technology. He created OpenAI as a non-profit entity to develop AGI to “benefit all of humanity”, not just the shareholders of a corporation. Elon Musk initially pledged $1 billion to the nonprofit.

The problem was that pursuing AGI using large deep learning models is extremely expensive due to the huge datacenter resources required. Altman has said that he greatly underestimated the amount of funding OpenAI would need to compete in the AGI race. And OpenAI’s lack of funding became an existential challenge when Musk acrimoniously resigned from OpenAI’s board after a dispute with Altman and other co-founders over control of the research lab and its agenda. Musk took his $1 billion pledge with him. (Musk has said that he donated $40 million to OpenAI during the time he was involved.) The company has said that it received $130.5 million in total donations during its time as a nonprofit Were. Nothing. But not enough to compete successfully) with Google DeepMind.)

After Musk’s support dried up, Altman had to find more money – fast. He realized that raising money from donors, who only get tax breaks for their contributions, was extremely inefficient compared to venture capital, where investors expect returns. And a good way to get access to computing resources was essentially to make a deal with a major cloud service provider that could give him both cash and compute.

It would be extremely ironic if the flaws in the structure Altman designed were what saved his job as CEO and allowed him to override the board established to protect AGI.

Investors will also keep a close eye on the governance structure of its rival AI company Anthropic, which was started by researchers who parted ways with OpenAI in 2021 because of concerns that OpenAI would not follow suit after Microsoft’s investment. had taken a commercial turn, it had put its AI at risk. Security Mission. Entheorpic is a B corporation, which has a much more straightforward structure than OpenAI. An AB corporation is one whose directors have a duty of care to the interests of multiple stakeholders in addition to the profits of the shareholders. In the case of Anthropic, the board has to look after the interests of the company as well as the society. Venture investors in Anthropic have a seat on its board. But Anthropic also has a long-term benefit trust, whose trustees are a panel of experts in AI safety and national security who have no financial interest in Anthropic. The Long-Term Benefit Trust has a special class of stock that allows it to install an increasing number of directors based on certain AI progress milestones. It also has the right to take majority control of the B Corp’s board within four years.

There is no doubt that investors in Anthropic will now be giving this structure additional scrutiny following the volatile turmoil at OpenAI.

