In the absence of help, Acapulco residents are fending for themselves

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — In a city without water, electricity or gasoline where Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco, desperate people have been allowed to collect essential goods from damaged stores, even Also encouraged, state police officer Raul Gallardo was standing guard on a mountain. Of excess.

Gallardo said officials are, in some cases, making a distinction between what people can take and what goes in the dumpster.

“People can take what you can – water, tuna, mayonnaise, whatever you can take,” he said. What’s not allowed are big-ticket items — “appliances, for example,” he said, pointing to the refrigerator behind him. “What is not in the basic food basket, you cannot have.”

Despite the government’s promises that aid was coming in large quantities, people did not wait.

Desperate residents of Acapulco cleared out the city’s largest stores over three days. It was not isolated to any particular neighborhood or carried out under the cover of darkness, but was widespread and in full view of the authorities, who admitted that they did not have the resources or the ability to intervene in most cases. There is no willpower.

It is in part a result of the delayed government response given the storm’s historically rapid strengthening that no one predicted it to go from a tropical storm to a devastating Category 5 hurricane in 12 hours. It is also a continuation of a government strategy that addresses problems – drug violence, natural disasters – with personnel, but not necessarily the equipment to solve the situation.

At least 27 people died in the storm, but hundreds were still searching for their loved ones on Friday.

Gallardo was not clear about whether the luggage he and other police and National Guard troops were guarding in a parking lot at an intersection on Main Boulevard were confiscated or discarded because of their weight.

There were cans and cans of beer, a big purple recliner, a rolling desk chair, a pink loveseat, and bottles and bottles of Scotch whiskey.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gently warned people not to overdo it on Friday.

“Those who are always taking advantage, who are always looting or looking for personal gain, don’t let that happen and make sure everyone will be helped,” the President said.

Large stores in Acapulco were cleared. Not only were the cabinets empty, but in some cases the cabinets themselves and the stairs that allowed staff to stock them were missing.

People can be seen pushing shopping carts filled with goods all over the city. Large objects were tied to the roofs of the cars. A man on a motorcycle was pulling an improvised sled loaded with bedding, fishing down a muddy road.

Gasoline is unavailable, not because there is none, but because there is no electricity to run the pumps. On Friday, a line of hundreds of people snaked outside a supermarket in a working-class seaside neighborhood where men had vandalized a gas pump and were filling people’s empty plastic bottles.

Most families are desperately searching for water, with some saying they are finding their supplies limited. The municipal water system came to a standstill because there was no electricity in its pumps.

The city’s main coastal road, department and grocery stores were completely destroyed, first by the storm and then by the residents.

“If I were the owner of those shops, I would never open them again,” Eduardo Ahedo said while renovating Viahanbal, his small eco-hotel near the avenue.

Ahedo’s cone-shaped adobe rooms seemed to be doing quite well, but Otis blew out the windows and solar panels that power his business and turned his pool green.

If government assistance in the form of loans does not come soon, businesses like his may have to close down.

“We will shut down completely, we will disappear. This is the most likely thing,” Ahedo said.

López Obrador said Friday that a government commission would meet with Acapulco’s tourism sector. There will be an evaluation of which businesses are insured.

“We are going to talk to the insurers so that they do not delay the paperwork, they act fast,” he said. “For those who don’t have insurance, we’re going to look at how they can get cheaper loans.”

The president was firm, although he offered few details: “We have to get Acapulco on its feet as quickly as possible. “This is the plan in general: to help those affected, while at the same time getting tourism back to normal in the beautiful port of Acapulco.”

,

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Mark Stevenson and Megan Janetsky, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com