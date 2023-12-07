In the 2024 elections, we must protect minorities from AI-aggravated bias

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Journalists must give a voice to underrepresented and marginalized communities by putting an end to much of the misinformation that promotes polarizing narratives and undermines trust in democracy, writes Meera Selva.

2024 is going to be a year of AI-fueled propaganda, global conflict, and elections driven by more widespread AI tools.

Nearly 2 billion people will vote in 65 elections to elect leaders who will campaign, communicate and raise money online, and who know that their terms in office will be defined by the digital space.

Voting will take place in some of the world’s most densely populated countries where media have been dominated by digital communications, including Indonesia, India and Mexico.

And these elections will be among the first to be held after the sudden popularization of generic AI technologies – creating further uncertainty over how they will work.

There is an argument that fears about AI are overblown, and that exposing most people to AI-generated misinformation will not change their behavior. 2024 will offer some evidence as to whether this is true or not.

Small groups will play a big role. Elections are now often so closely contested that a proportionally small number of voters can change the final outcome.

Distrust or hostility toward a small group can define the entire national debate. Communities of color and immigrant communities may be disproportionately affected by misinformation at election time, both conspiracy theories that undermine their trust in the process and misinformation about how to vote.

That is why the needs and voices of minority communities should be put forward in these elections. Whether AI tools will help or hinder is still an open question.

Any editorial investigation won’t make things worse

Some of the biggest threats to widely accessible AI technologies in global elections will arise from a lack of diversity in design and leadership.

There is already a tendency to spread misinformation through mistranslation – words that have different, often more negative, meanings when translated from one language, usually English, to another.

This situation will be worsened by AI-powered translations done at high speed without editorial checks or oversight by native language speakers.

Some AI tools also play on existing biases against minorities: in Slovakia’s elections this autumn, a purported audio recording of a candidate telling a journalist about a plan to buy votes from the Roma minority, with whom they are structurally Discriminated against and often viewed with hostility. Fast on Facebook.

The truth that the recording was changed came too late: the candidate in question, Michal Siemenka, lost to former Prime Minister Robert Fico, who came to power after resigning in 2018 following outrage over the murder of an investigative journalist. I returned.

Using technology to continue discriminating against others

In India, there are fears that popular AI tools are reinforcing existing discrimination based on caste, religion and ethnicity.

During the 2020 communal riots in Delhi, police used AI-powered facial recognition technology to arrest rioters. Critics say that as the country approaches elections, this technology is more likely to be used against Muslims, indigenous communities and people from the Dalit caste.

These fears are supported by research from Queens University in Belfast, which has shown other ways that the use of AI in election processes could harm minorities.

If the technology is used to manage mailing lists or decide where polling stations should be located, there is a real risk that minority groups will be ignored or badly served as a result.

Many of the problems with diversity in AI-generated content come from the data sets the technology is trained on, but the demographics of AI teams are also a factor.

McKinsey’s report on the state of AI in 2022 shows that women are significantly underrepresented, and shockingly, 29% of respondents said they have no minority employees working on their AI solutions.

As AI researcher Dr. Sasha Lucioni recently pointed out, the way AI is reported also excludes women.

AI also has benefits

It is clear that AI will play an important role in next year’s elections. Much of this will be beneficial: It can be used to empower chatbots to engage citizens in political processes and help candidates more easily understand messages on the campaign trail.

I see it firsthand in my daily work: Internews partners with local, independent media outlets around the world that are creatively using AI tools to improve the public’s access to good information.

In Zimbabwe, the Center for Innovation and Technology is using AI-generated avatars as real-time newsreaders that can tailor their speech to local accents and dialects, reaching communities that are underserved in newsrooms. There is rarely representation.

And elsewhere in Africa, newsrooms are using AI tools to detect bias and discrimination in their stories.

Similar AI tools will almost certainly be used by malicious actors to generate deep fake information, promoting misinformation and distorting public debate at an ever-increasing pace.

For example, the Philippines’ political discourse has been influenced by social media to such an extent that its most famous editor, Pulitzer Prize winner Maria Ressa, has warned that the Philippines is a canary in the coal mine at the interface of technology, communications, and democracy; Whatever happens there will happen in the rest of the world within a few years.

However, there is opposition and Filipino society is taking action – ahead of next year’s elections, media organizations and civil society have come together to create an Ethical AI Framework as a starting point for journalists to use this new technology responsibly. Can use from.

It is important to give voice to the victims

But these types of initiatives are only part of the solution. Journalism alone cannot solve the problems posed by generative and programmed AI in elections, in the same way, it cannot solve the problems of misinformation and disinformation.

This is an issue on which regulators, technology companies and election commissions should work together with civil society groups – but that alone will not be enough.

It is critical that journalists give underrepresented and marginalized communities a voice at the end of much of the misinformation that fuels polarizing narratives and undermines trust in elections and ultimately democracy.

When social media first impacted electoral processes around the world, we did not pay enough attention to marginalized communities and minority groups, contributing to the democratic decline and division we see today. Let us not make the same mistake again.

Mira Selva is the Europe CEO of Internews, a global non-profit supporting independent media in over 100 countries.

