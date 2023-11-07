In six charts, why the US outlook is ‘fragile’ and investors should be defensive

Underneath the seemingly resilient U.S. economy, Denver-based Janus Henderson Investors is seeing signs of a potentially more fragile environment in the financial markets than many expected.

Perhaps the most powerful signal that the US economy is facing headwinds can be found in the composition of the 10-year Treasury yield BX:TMUBMUSD10Y, which has seen a “significant” increase in the inflation-adjusted or real yield. According to Adam Hetes, portfolio manager and global head of multi-asset investing at Janus Henderson, this real yield is about 2.5% and represents the highest cost of capital faced by US businesses and households in more than a decade.

Real yields reflect the stated returns on long-term Treasuries after adjusting for inflation. Higher real yields are good for savers and generally drive more investors toward vehicles like cash, while making riskier alternatives like stocks less attractive. They are a big factor behind the recent rise in nominal 10-year yields, which reached 5% in October and traded around 4.6% on Tuesday.

“Importantly, nominal yields have continued to rise even as inflation remains subdued,” Hetes wrote in remarks distributed Tuesday and posted on his firm’s website. “We interpret this as recognition of a potential regime change in rates.”

Janus Henderson, who manages $308.3 billion in assets, isn’t the only big name to suggest that the U.S. economy may be more fragile than it appears. In late October, Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman said that “the economy is slowing faster than recent data suggests,” and Bill Gross, co-founder of fixed-income investing giant Pacific Investment Management Co. That they expect a recession by next year – the end.

In the case of Janus Henderson, the firm is recommending that investors “give priority to quality companies capable of stable cash flows and strong financial positions as they enter the later stages” of the current cycle.

Here are more reasons why Hets sees less hope for a slowdown in the US economy and what investors can do about it.

personal savings go down

“The surge in personal savings fueled by pandemic-era stimulus packages has largely run its course,” according to Heits. “Also, consumption has recently been driven by credit cards. With the cost of borrowing reaching its highest level in more than a decade, we question the willingness – or ability – of American households to continue making such purchases.

Higher rates for longer periods in many locations

Another reason to doubt the sustainability of consumption is “our long-term view that policy rates will remain high for a long time,” with expectations of a pivot by central banks in 2024 “slowing down,” Hetes wrote.

“Adding to this risk is our belief that the US economy – and others, for that matter – has yet to bear the full brunt of previous rate hikes,” he said. “Compared to other tightening cycles, we are still quite early in the cycle, which means the reduction in demand that aggressive policy is intended to do is still working its way through the system.”

reasons to be defensive

Unlike fixed income, which has repeatedly undergone aggressive selloffs, low-quality corporate bonds have yet to reflect the myriad risks posed by higher interest rates.

Spreads on high-yield corporates and risk-free benchmarks “remain below long-term averages,” Hetes wrote. “Our concerns for this segment are heightened by the risk of a harder-than-expected landing, which could put pressure on the leveraged business models of some of these companies.”

Equity Returns, Decomposed

The risks of higher interest rates and a potentially harder-than-expected economic “landing” are not being spread evenly across stocks, with mega-cap technology and Internet companies holding up better than the broader market.

“In our view, many of these business models are well-positioned to withstand an economic downturn due to consistent cash flow generation, strong balance sheets and exposure to sustainable secular themes,” Hetes said. “Value and more cyclically exposed names, on the other hand, could come under additional pressure in a slowing economy.”

Diversity

Uncertainty over how long interest rates will remain high, along with geopolitical risks, are clouding the outlook, causing market volatility. That volatility and uncertainty is causing asset classes like stocks and bonds to sometimes move in unison.

But bonds have the ability to act as ” [a] Ballast for riskier assets in a broader portfolio,” Hetes said.

On the one hand, yields have reached a level that offers attractive income potential and potentially less volatility if rates remain within the current range. On the other hand, should a rapidly weakening economy force central banks to step in, that is not the case, says Janus Henderson, “The potential of bonds for capital appreciation will outweigh the losses in more cyclically exposed asset classes.” Can compensate.”

In short, bonds are relatively more attractive, with the potential to generate income and “capital creation” in a risk-off scenario.

During afternoon trading in New York on Tuesday, all three major stock indexes DJIA SPX COMP were higher as fixed income investors looked for stabilization, sending 30-year Treasury yields BX:TMUBMUSD30Y through 3- BX:TMUBMUSD03Y.

Below

Source: www.marketwatch.com