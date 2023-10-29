In school but need to work? 12 low stress jobs for college students

WonderVisuals/Getty Images

Working while in college is a great way to help pay tuition costs and personal expenses, maintain a healthy balance in your checking account — and maybe even help you save a little bit before you graduate. .

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, many undergraduate students ages 16 to 64 are employed at the same time they are enrolled in school: about 74% of part-time students and about 40% of full-time students.

Although the idea of ​​working online while a student may seem daunting, there are plenty of flexible or part-time jobs that pay more than the federal minimum wage that are both less stressful and manageable.

The Most Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a College Job

These are the most important factors to consider when choosing the right college program:

Time: You’ll want to make sure that whatever job you take while you’re in school is worth you professionally and financially, but that it doesn’t take away from your studies. Part-time programs are usually easiest to handle along with a full course load.

resilience: With class schedules changing each semester and school events regularly unfolding, it is important to choose a flexible role in terms of hours and work days required.

Salary: Although this job may be an internship or entry-level work, you will want to check current job market trends to make sure you are being paid fairly.

learning and development: Like any job, it’s important to ensure that your experience in the role contributes to your learning and development, both in your career and as a person.

12 Best Jobs for College Students

According to Indeed, here are some of the best jobs for college students – jobs that can be done part-time or full-time:

restaurant host

National average wage: $11.06 per hour.

Job Duties: The main job of hosts and hostesses is to greet diners at the door, escort them to their table, provide menus, share daily specials, and answer any questions they have about the food. Additionally, managing table sections and notifying the server when a new table arrives is also an important function of the role.

Camp Counselor

National average wage: $10.92 per hour.

Job Duties: A camp counselor may work at a summer camp or after-school program. Their responsibilities relate to planning, developing and leading programs for children. They are generally responsible for helping children learn new skills and ensuring the well-being of all children under their care.

Life-saving

National average wage: $11.39 per hour.

Job Duties: A lifeguard’s duties include monitoring public or private pools and surrounding areas. They must ensure that all visitors follow safety rules and provide immediate care, such as saving a drowning swimmer or performing CPR in an emergency.

nanny/babysitter

National average wage: $15.27 per hour.

Job Duties: A nanny or babysitter provides child care services within the client’s home. They are responsible for feeding, bathing, and napping the children. They may also be asked to organize activities for children, supervise play time, and transport children to and from school or extracurricular activities.

bookseller

National average wage: $10.04 per hour.

Job Duties: Campus booksellers help students find the books they need, recommend textbooks, answer questions, take store inventory, stock bookshelves, distribute orders and make deliveries. Let’s arrange. They also typically act as cashiers by taking payment for purchases and issuing credits for returns. Booksellers usually work right on college campuses, making it easy to get to work or attend class.

package handler

National average wage: $13.40 per hour.

Job Duties: A package handler’s responsibilities include organizing all packages for delivery as well as ensuring that packed goods are successfully moved and delivered to their correct destinations. Sometimes, they may also lift packages and operate machinery, including forklifts and trucks.

tutor

National average wage: $24.11 per hour.

Job Duties: A tutor travels to a student’s home, school, library, or other places to help improve his or her academic performance. Tutors prepare and teach lessons, assist with homework, and help students prepare for upcoming tests and exams. Sometimes, it’s even possible to become a virtual tutor

telemarketer

National average wage: $11.98 per hour.

Job Duties: A telemarketer calls customers or receives incoming calls to solicit orders for products and services. Telemarketers read from scripts created by marketing teams that are designed to persuade potential customers to purchase items or sign up for services. It is possible to find remote telemarketer jobs.

restaurant server

National average wage: $10.17 per hour.

Job Duties: Restaurant servers set dining tables, take food and drink orders, answer menu questions, make menu suggestions, communicate orders to the kitchen staff and serve them once they are prepared. After diners eat, servers clean up used utensils and dishes, issue checks at the end of the meal, and collect payment and tips. This is a flexible job for college students as many restaurants look for servers who can work evenings and weekends when students likely are not in class.

Customer Service Representative

National average wage: $12.68 per hour.

Job Duties: A customer service representative answers customer questions and concerns by phone, email, chat or in person. They are typically tasked with providing both advice and guidance on products or services, managing customer records, and helping customers with transactions.

barista

National average wage: $10.88 per hour.

Job Duties: A barista works in a restaurant, café or coffee shop. Responsibilities of the role include taking and preparing orders and serving beverages such as coffee, tea and hot chocolate. They also clean work and customer seating areas, clean utensils and equipment, and manage the cash register. College campuses often have coffee shops, so it’s possible to find a barista job on campus.

Administrative Assistant

National average wage: $14.84 per hour.

Job Duties: Administrative assistants typically handle administrative tasks for more senior employees in a company or organization. Their duties typically include taking meeting minutes, organizing files and records, sending and receiving emails, and distributing important memos and communications to other employees.

