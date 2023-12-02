In removing Altman, OpenAI's board wanted to keep the element of surprise

We still don’t know the full story of the conflict between OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and the company’s board, but more and more is being leaked. A new report, from New Yorker, Allegations are that OpenAI’s old board deliberately ostracized Microsoft after initially voting to expel Sam Altman as CEO, and that they genuinely believed the company would support them.

In the unfolding story, New Yorker Microsoft executives were reportedly surprised by the decision to oust Sam Altman, possibly to prevent Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella from warning Altman about what was about to happen.

Altman has a reputation as a shrewd business man, and part of the decision not to inform Microsoft was to ensure that it would be surprised.

When OpenAI announced Altman’s ouster, it seemed the firing revolved around the debate over the dangers of AI and the belief that Altman was not forthcoming with information. The surprising thing later was that the board thought that Microsoft would understand their decision.

But the board had a different opinion. After all, Microsoft, whose entry into AI had been extremely tumultuous, created a responsible AI division and was concerned about the dangers of the technology. It also wanted to avoid anthropomorphizing AI!

However, the company integrated GPT into its products very quickly and clearly wants more people to bring AI into their everyday lives. Microsoft CEO Nadella even said the verge At the launch of ChatGPT-powered Bing he said he wanted to use AI to “dance” to Google.

Maybe that’s why, like New Yorker According to the report, many at Microsoft found the OpenAI board’s decision “highly unwise” and felt it could destroy the ChatGPT developer.

Microsoft executives then made three plans. The first was to support OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, who had been appointed chief executive by the board for a few hours, and get the leadership to reverse its decision or explain its reasoning. The second was to use his influence as the largest investor in the company to reinstate Altman, and the third, which he ultimately did, was to hire Altman and anyone else who would go along with him to rebuild inside Microsoft. Wanted to have.

Source: www.theverge.com