In pictures: Webb Telescope’s stunning new images of the Crab Nebula

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope looks at the Crab Nebula in search of answers about its origin of supernova remnants. Webb's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) have revealed new details in infrared light.

The James Webb Space Telescope has returned spectacular new images of perhaps the most famous nebula in the night sky.

Photos published today show the Crab Nebula, known as M1, a remnant of a star that exploded as a supernova in the year 1054.

About 6,500 light-years away in the Taurus constellation, the Crab Nebula was captured using JWST’s NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) cameras.

At left is a 2005 Hubble optical wavelength image of the Crab Nebula. There is a new one on the right, an image of the object from the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) and MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument) instruments that have revealed new details in infrared light.

different from hubble

This is a subtly different image from the one obtained by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2006. JWST’s version – which sees only in infrared light, which humans can’t see – shows more detail in the filaments of gas around it, which look orange in the images. Filters are used to convert data into colored images.

What makes this image different is the overall nebulous obscurity, which is the result of JWST imaging emissions produced by charged particles moving around magnetic field lines – astronomers say.

The image shows an area about 10 light-years wide.

“Webb’s sensitivity and spatial resolution allow us to accurately determine the composition of the ejected material, particularly the iron and nickel content, which can reveal what type of eruption occurred,” said T. Temim at Princeton University. The Crab Nebula arose from.”

Nebula explained

Nebula – the Latin word for cloud – refers to a cloud of interstellar dust and gas. In this case, it refers to the leftover part of a star that went supernova – a planets Nebula – where the remaining core of a collapsed giant star is producing enough energy to brighten the surrounding gas.

However, there are other types of nebulae. The famous Orion Nebula (M42) is a type of diffuse or emission nebula, a region of hot gas and dust where new stars are born. The second type is reflection nebulae, where clouds of dust and gas are illuminated by nearby stars. A good example of this is the Pleiades Open Star Cluster (M45), also in the Taurus constellation, which is now easily visible with the naked eye in the eastern sky after dark.

This photo taken on September 25, 2019 shows the Orion Nebula, also known as Messier 42, M42 or NGC 1976, in the Milky Way.

cosmic list

The Crab Nebula is known as M1 because it ranks first in the catalog of 18th-century French astronomer and comet-hunter Charles Messier. Their catalog includes more than 100 permanent objects in the night sky, which should not be confused with passing comets.

The resulting Messier catalog remains a valuable guide for amateur astronomers exploring the deep sky using telescopes to find bright star clusters, galaxies, and nebulae, such as M1.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.