In pictures: See the dramatic ‘Hunter’s Moon eclipse’ and Jupiter shining in the night sky

October’s full moon, the “Hunter Moon,” rose Saturday night and, for some people, was partially eclipsed.

The full Moon itself was visible around the world, although the partial lunar eclipse was best seen in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Here is a selection of the best and most impressive images of full moon and partial lunar eclipses from around the world:

dpatop – 28 October 2023, Berlin: Partial lunar eclipse can be seen behind the Gold Alles , [+] Victory Pillar. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth’s shadow in space falls on the full Moon. Photo: Christophe Gatto/dpa (Photo by Christophe Gatto/Image Combine via Getty Images) DPA/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

The moon became full at 3:35 PM EST on Saturday, October 28 and was best seen at moonrise at that time. The Moon becomes full every 29.5 days. In fact it takes only 27.3 days to complete one revolution around the Earth. However, because, during that time, the Earth moves slightly further in its orbital path around the Sun, the difference between any specific phases of the Moon is slightly longer.

Partial lunar eclipse – with Jupiter visible at lower-left – as seen from Cardiff, Wales , [+] 28 October 2023. jamie carter

A lunar eclipse can occur only on a full moon. This is caused by the Moon entering Earth’s shadow, which it can do only when it is on the opposite side of Earth’s Sun. what happened on saturday is a partial Lunar eclipse. Earth has two shadows in space, its interior is dark Shadow And it’s light on the outside penumbra, During this eclipse the Moon went mostly inside penumbra, Only 6% of the Moon entered Shadow At the peak of the eclipse, it looked as if a small piece had been taken out of it.

It was also possible to see Jupiter only 3º below the full Moon as it rose higher in the sky. Like all full moons, the “Hunter Moon” was visible all night, rising in the east at sunset and setting in the west at sunrise. The October full moon is commonly known as the “Hunter Moon” moon because its full nighttime brightness helps game hunting in the critical weeks before the cold season begins throughout the Northern Hemisphere.

(Editor’s note: The image is a composite of 3 photos to show the evolution of the eclipse). partial moon , [+] The eclipse as seen from L’Aquila, Italy on October 28, 2023. During the middle of the eclipse, 6% of the lunar surface is temporarily deprived of direct sunlight. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

A total lunar eclipse – also known as a “blood moon” – can only occur when the entire Moon reaches Earth Shadow, It will next take place on March 13/14, 2025. Total lunar eclipses typically occur in groups of three in the same lunar year (which lasts 354 days), the other dates in that trio being September 7/8, 2025, and March 12, 2025. 2/3, 2026.

Partial lunar eclipse or ‘lunar eclipse’, rare astronomical phenomenon occurred at night , [+] Tehatta, West Bengal, India on October 29, 2023. Hunter’s Moon (full moon occurring in October), lunar eclipse starts at 01:05 AM (IST) and ends at 02:24 AM (IST). Maximum occurs at 01:45 AM IST when 12% of the Moon’s disk is covered by Earth’s shadow (the dark part of the planet’s shadow). Lunar eclipse is considered an inauspicious event in India. Here the partial lunar eclipse is seen through gaps in the branches and leaves of trees in the forest. (Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

It may seem logical that a lunar eclipse should occur every month. After all, every full moon requires the Moon to be on the opposite side of the Sun to be fully illuminated. However, the Moon’s orbital plane is inclined by 5% with respect to Earth, which is enough to ensure that it is rarely in the exact position to pass through Earth’s shadow.

(Editor’s note: Image is a composite of 14 interval timer photos to show full development , [+] eclipse). A partial lunar eclipse was observed in L’Aquila, Italy on October 28, 2023. During the middle of the eclipse, 6% of the lunar surface was temporarily deprived of direct sunlight. The photo shows the part of the Moon hidden by the Earth. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

It is because of the Moon’s inclined orbit that solar eclipses – which are caused by the Moon moving directly in front of the Sun, from our perspective – are relatively rare. However, it is no coincidence that this partial lunar eclipse occurred two weeks after an annular solar eclipse, which was visible over the US. Its orbit may be inclined relative to Earth, but the Moon’s orbital path must cross Earth twice each month. When this happens at the point of new moon or full moon, a solar or lunar eclipse must occur. Two weeks later, another event usually occurs.

A partial lunar eclipse was observed in L’Aquila, Italy on October 28, 2023. 6% of lunar surface , [+] You will be temporarily deprived of direct sunlight during the middle of the eclipse. The photo shows the part of the Moon hidden by the Earth. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

According to timeanddate.com, the next penumbral lunar eclipse will occur on March 24/25, 2024, two weeks before the “Great American Eclipse” total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Mexico, the US and Canada. Get your solar eclipse glasses!

The next full moon after the “Hunter Moon” will be a full “Beaver Moon” on Monday, November 27, 2023.

