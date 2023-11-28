In pictures: See ‘Beaver Moon’ rising to light up the night sky

Full moon seen in Molfetta, Italy on November 27, 2023. beaver moon is last full , [+] The moon before the winter solstice (Photo by David Pischetola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

November’s full moon, the “Beaver Moon,” rose in brilliant colors Monday night, lighting up the night sky.

Here are the best full moon photos from around the world:

The full Beaver Moon passes over 42nd Street, setting before sunrise in New York on November 27, 2023 , [+] York city. November’s Beaver Moon is the last full moon before the winter solstice. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) getty images

The full moon is the lunar phase when the Moon appears fully illuminated by the Sun, from Earth’s perspective. However, it is always 50% illuminated by the Sun – it’s just that we can only see one face of the Moon.

The Beaver Moon is seen from the Historic Center in San Salvador, El Salvador on November 28, 2023. , [+] (Photo by Afotographia/Getty Images) getty images

The Moon shows us only one face because it is tidally locked to Earth, rotating only once during its 27.3-day orbit. This is the length of a day on the Moon. However, because the Earth and the Moon are also orbiting the Sun, the period between two full Moons is 29.5 days.

That highlights the full Beaver Moon rising behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade , [+] The center of New York City creates a halo over the walls of the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial on November 27, 2023 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) getty images

Although it shows only one face, the Moon rotates throughout its orbit, allowing us to see 59% of its total surface. Therefore only 41% remains invisible on the far side of the Moon. Although the full moon night is much loved by moon watchers, it is not a good night for stargazing. The brightness of the full Moon obscures the night sky and makes it difficult to see stars, galaxies, and nebulae. However, the planets do not have an impact.

A full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, appears over Alcatraz Island in San Francisco on Monday. , [+] November 27, 2023. The Beaver Moon is the last full moon before the winter solstice. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

It is impossible to see the far side of the Moon from Earth. The first humans to see it were three crew members of NASA’s Apollo 8 mission in 1968 – the first to walk on the Moon – although the probe had photographed it before.

A man’s profile silhouetted against the “beaver moon”, as the November full moon is called, , [+] On November 27, 2023 in Buenos Aires. (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP) (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The Moon’s orbital plane is inclined 5% with respect to the plane of Earth’s orbit. ecliptic), so it is rarely in the right position to pass through Earth’s shadow (lunar eclipse) or block the Sun (solar eclipse).

A composition “Beaver Moon” rising over Monte Prena mountain from L’Aquila, Italy on November , [+] 26, 2023. (Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

A lunar eclipse is the only night when the full Moon is completely 100% illuminated by the Sun. It will next occur on March 25 when a mild penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible over the US, just two weeks before a total solar eclipse on April 8.

“Beaver Moon” as seen from Tehatta, West Bengal; India. (Photo by Soumyabrata Roy/Noorfoto , [+] Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

The next full moon after the “Beaver Moon” will be a full “Cold Moon” on Tuesday, December 26, 2023—Boxing Day. The final full moon of 2023, it will reach higher in the sky than any other full moon of the year.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.