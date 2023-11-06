In physical pain? Study says listening to your favorite music can help

Researchers found that playing your favorite tunes reduced the intensity of pain. getty

It has long been established that music can help reduce physical pain, and in some cases even reduce the need for pain medication. But which music is best for the job? Your favorite, whether it’s Taylor Swift, Drake or Beethoven, according to a new study.

“The enjoyment of music can counteract the negative emotional value of pain in brain areas such as the cingulate cortex, which is located inside the frontal lobe,” said Darius Valevicius, a doctoral student in neuroscience at the Université de Montréal. Email Interview. Valevicius is a co-author of the study, which appears in the latest issue of the journal Frontiers in Pain Research.

To test which music works best to reduce physical discomfort, researchers applied moderately painful thermal stimuli to the inner forearms of 63 healthy study participants. The heat measured between 113 and 120 degrees, like a cup of hot coffee held against the skin.

The team then paired the Heat Hits with seven-minute musical excerpts, some chosen by them, and others chosen by the study participants. The volunteers, whose average age was 21, were instructed to choose two tracks that represented “their favorite music of all time” and “songs they would bring with them to a desert island”. Songs selected include Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Death Cab for Cutie’s “Good Help (Is Hard to Find)”. A volunteer accompanied a section of the Tchaikovsky opera eugene onegin,

The researchers also added silence to the sound rotation. “Furthermore, we used scrambled music, which mimics music in every way except its meaningful structure, and so can conclude that it is probably not simply the distraction or the presence of the sound stimulus that causes hypoalgesia. is causing,” Valevicius said.

When reduced sensitivity to pain, also known as hypoalgesia, the favorites performed better in unfamiliar relaxing tracks, loud music and silence by up to one point on a 10-point scale.

The results appear to be based on the emotions that our most treasured tunes evoke, with different categories of music engaging our emotional pathways in different ways. To find out whether certain themes influence the pain-reducing properties of music, researchers interviewed study subjects and divided the tunes they chose into four categories: dynamic/sweet, calm/relaxing, Happy/cheerful and energetic/active.

Benefits of sweet and sour symphony

Valevicius said, “We found that reports of poignant or bitter-sweet emotional experiences resulted in lower ratings of the unpleasantness of pain, which induced more intense enjoyment of the music and greater musical coolness.”

Chills, which can manifest as a tingling sensation, shivering or goosebumps, “may have more of a sensory gating effect at the level of the brain stem,” Valevicius said, referring to previous research that linked chills to cold. Combines with the rapid release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in making us experience pleasure.

To further test the study’s findings, Valevicius’ former supervisor, behavioral neuroscientist Matthew Roy of McGill University, is investigating music-induced hypoalgesia and freezing by mapping brain activity using functional MRI. He is also considering pharmacological studies that use opioids to measure their causal role in reducing pain and the transmission of neurotransmitters such as dopamine.

Meanwhile, if you have a headache, listen to your favorite music. It certainly can’t hurt, and it might help.