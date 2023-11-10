In Paris photo, images move seamlessly from real to virtual – Cryptosaurus

“Landscape Deer” (2023) by Robbie Barrett. Robbie Barratt

The Jean-Kenta Gauthier Gallery stand at the Paris Photo Fair, the world’s leading still-image event taking place at the Grand Palais Ephémère until Sunday, November 12, may come as a surprise. There are no pictures in English, only words. These have been engraved on the walls like haiku by American artist David Horwitz. “Pebbles thrown at sunset,” “Ila’s shadow, many days old.” Or simply, “money.” These are descriptions of individual, simple digital images that the artist has taken out of his archives and decided to erase forever. It’s a poetic way of evoking the flood of images that reflect our age, our mania for living every moment, through instant photographs.

This “low-tech” work is paradoxically presented in the fair’s new “digital zone” which, for the first time, brings together artists working with digital technology. “Visitors will be in no doubt that it doesn’t look very digital!” said Swiss curator Nina Rohrs, who has brought together the work of about 30 artists on nine stands. Rohrs said, “This section is for artists who use digital as a tool, but also for those who are interested in how it disrupts all of our societies. So “the results can take any digital or physical form.” “Artists here range from computer art pioneers of the 1950s-1960s to people working on artificial intelligence [AI], Paris Photo is currently one of the only fairs to have a section dedicated to digital art, which doesn’t surprise Rohrs: “Photographers have been facing the advent of the digital for a long time.”

It is true that there are few screens on site, but above all the Avant Gallery houses a lot of photo prints, drawings, images on various media, sculptures, objects and even an arcade game made by the young Robbie Barrett. At just 22 years old, this American is, in fact, a landmark artist of artificial intelligence and crypto art, a genre associated with blockchain technology (blockchain enables information to be stored and transmitted without a controlling body). . ,

"The Big Buck Hunter" (2023) by Robbie Barrett.

for their project big deer hunter, he pirated a famous hunting sport that involved shooting deer with a rifle. “It’s a game I played as a kid in West Virginia, but I was fascinated by its violence,” he said. You only see the scene for a few seconds, and the deer keep running away. In their version, this game of death becomes an environmental meditation, with deer grazing peacefully in untouched nature. The work is only available as a physical game that can be plugged in at home – Barrett could have edited the game’s scenes as digital images, but he created the NFT, frustrated by the speculation surrounding his works. Non-fungible tokens have been firmly abandoned.

