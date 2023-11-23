In, out, again: Altman returns to OpenAI after colleagues revolt in dramatic boardroom saga

About 110 hours. OpenAI was involved in firing Sam Altman, in causing the firm to appoint an interim CEO, then in appointing another interim CEO, in causing Altman and OpenAI to discuss a surprise withdrawal, in those negotiations failing, by Microsoft. That’s how long it took to announce Altman’s appointment. And 90% of OpenAI employees rebelled against his termination.

But on Wednesday, Silicon Valley’s stormy waters appeared to calm as OpenAI rehired Altman, the leading technocrat who breathed life into artificial intelligence with the blockbuster launch of ChatGPIT.

The San Francisco-based firm confirmed its reunion with Altman in a post on X, in addition to announcing that the board that fired him would be replaced.

“We have reached an agreement in principle for the return of Sam Altman as CEO to OpenAI with a new initial board,” the statement said, marking a major win for the 38-year-old entrepreneur.

The board, which will replace the one that fired Altman on Friday, will be led by former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor. It will include former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and Quora chief Adam D’Angelo, who are continuing from the previous board.

And while Altman’s reinstatement is based on a drama that rocked the tech community and enthralled the world, it also represents a cornerstone in the AI ​​age, one that particularly highlights the powers and dominance of one legacy firm – Microsoft. Strengthens.

The global tech giant holds a 49% stake in OpenAI. While Microsoft chief Satya Nadella had previously argued that his company only has a “non-controlling interest” in OpenAI, the four-day-long turmoil underlined that the company is looking to move not only investors, but also employees. Has sufficient impact.

According to an open letter signed by company employees on Monday, Nadella not only offered to hire Altman and OpenAI president Greg Brockman — who left following the former’s ouster — but his company reportedly offered to hire OpenAI. Also offered positions to those crew who chose to abandon ship.

“Microsoft has assured us that there are positions for all OpenAI employees,” said the letter, which was signed by 700 of the AI ​​firm’s 770 employees, who threatened to quit if Altman did not return. Was.

Indeed, according to Bloomberg, Microsoft “is likely to be represented on the new board, certainly as an observer and possibly with one or more seats”.

The company is looking to embed AI in both its business and consumer-facing enterprises, with ChatGPT at the center of this effort.

It is still not clear why Altman was fired despite being the global face of AI after the launch of ChatGPIT in November last year. In contrast, Microsoft’s enormous computing power is essential for the development of ChatGPT and other associated services.

According to industry insiders, the core of the issue may lie in a tussle between two different approaches to AI development – ​​accelerationism and decelerationism. The former group (a philosophy with which Altman is reportedly associated) seeks to accelerate the development and growth of AI. However, the latter, more out of a sense of practicality and concern, seeks to modify the technology over the potential for misuse of AI on a large scale.

Reportedly, there was unease within the OpenAI board regarding Altman’s approach and his eagerness to hinder ChatGPT on its development path.

Sure enough, OpenAI announced Altman’s dismissal in a statement on Saturday, saying he was “not consistently clear in his communications with the board, which hindered its ability to carry out its responsibilities”.

The report also said that the company’s interim CEO Emmett Shear, who previously led streaming service Twitch, played a key role in his predecessor’s return.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Shear called it the path that was “right for everyone.”

“After 72 hours of extremely intensive work, I am very pleased with the result. Coming to OpenAI, I wasn’t sure what the right path would be. This was the path that maximized safety while also doing the right thing by all stakeholders involved. I’m glad to be a part of this solution.”

Additionally, according to Bloomberg, the revamped OpenAI board will not be the last one. Citing officials aware of the matter, the news agency said the board’s main priority is to select nine new directors.

To close the deal, Altman initially agreed not to take a board seat, Bloomberg said. However, it is likely that he will come on board at some point.

Altman also agreed to an investigation into his dismissal.

OpenAI’s first board members included D’Angelo, OpenAI co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, GeoSim Systems’ Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

Source: www.hindustantimes.com