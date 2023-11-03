In NY trial, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. say they didn’t know about fraud

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr both testified on Thursday that they had no involvement in the filing of documents that a judge ruled would inflate the value of their father Donald Trump’s business. Was fraudulently tampered with.

In successive New York court appearances, both of Trump’s adult sons said they were not involved in the questionable appraisals that now threaten to imperil the real estate empire that propelled Trump to prominence. Trump put both in charge of the business while serving as US President from 2017 to 2021.

Eric Trump said he was also not aware of the financial details that were used to secure the loans and insurance that helped the company continue to operate.

However, he became frustrated as state attorney Andrew Amer presented emails, video calls and other evidence showing them discussing financial projections for some of the company’s trophy properties, including changes to the valuation methodology for a golf course. Was also included. He said he did not remember many of those communications.

Regarding the appraisal of the family’s Seven Springs property north of New York City, he said, “Certainly I was aware of it, but I don’t think I was the main person involved, or even very Was more involved.”

Donald Jr. blamed accountants both inside and outside the company.

“He had a lot more information and details about all this than I did,” he said.

Evidence presented at trial showed that both sons signed statements attesting that they had provided accurate information to Mazars, the outside accounting firm that prepared the financial statements.

Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that Trump, his two adult sons and the company fraudulently inflated property values ​​to win favorable financing terms. The lawsuit primarily concerns damages.

Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen has testified that Trump instructed him to inflate the value of properties such as Trump Tower in Manhattan in order to win better financing terms and increase his net worth.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has continued to launch attacks against Angoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case.

“It hurts to see my sons being harassed in a political witch hunt,” he wrote on social media.

‘Show me sexy’

Donald Jr.’s affable, sometimes self-deprecating testimony on Wednesday and Thursday was a contrast to his aggressive personality in political appearances. “Make me look sexy,” she told the courtroom sketch artist as she left the witness stand.

Trump himself is scheduled to testify on Monday and his daughter Ivanka, who is not a defendant in the case, on Wednesday. For the former president, it will be the latest appearance in court for the leading contender for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 US election.

James is seeking damages of at least $250 million, as well as a permanent ban on Trump, Donald Jr. and Eric from running businesses in the state.

Angoron has ordered the dissolution of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate portfolio, including Trump Tower. That decision is on hold pending Trump’s appeal.

The lawsuit is one of several legal problems Trump will have to grapple with as he campaigns to regain the presidency. He faces a total of 91 felony charges in four separate criminal cases, including two related to efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The former President has appeared several times to observe the proceedings and to complain about the matter through TV cameras installed in the hallway outside. Last week, he sat glaring at the defendant’s table during Cohen’s testimony.

Trump has not faced sanctions for those attacks, but Angoron fined him $15,000 for twice violating a limited gag order that prevents him from speaking publicly about court employees. .

He is also under a limited restraining order for the federal election sabotage trial in Washington. Trump has alleged that both violate his right to freedom of expression.

