In news that won't surprise anyone, Ubisoft delayed Skull & Bones again

What you need to know

Skull & Bones, originally announced at E3 in 2017, has been delayed again for approximately the sixth time since its reveal.

The announcement came in Ubisoft’s financial report, which stated that the game is now targeting the first quarter of 2024.

The game’s development schedule has been in disarray, with Ubisoft Singapore reportedly facing difficulties in deciding the direction of the game.

Skull & Bones, which was first introduced to curious audiences at E3 2017, generated immense interest due to its nautical gameplay, which is reminiscent of the beloved Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. However, the game’s development journey has been nothing short of unfortunate. It was initially scheduled to be released in Fall 2018, but has faced a series of delays. The most recent shock, announced during the Ubisoft earnings call, has pushed the game’s launch window to Q1 2024. With Ubisoft maintaining ambiguity regarding the title’s development, our hopes are sinking.

Prior to this announcement, Skull & Bones had already been rescheduled from March 2023 to a ‘late 2023–early 2024’ time frame; Today’s news strongly suggests that this game will not be gracing our shores this year. Considering the many incredible games that will grace the gaming landscape of 2023, this delay could be a strategic decision for the game’s prospects.

Skull and Bones: What’s going on?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Skull & Bones’ troubled development journey has been plagued with obstacles from the beginning. Recently, the game suffered another blow with the departure of its third creative director. A story published by Kotaku citing unnamed sources suggested that Elisabeth Palin’s time at the studio was abruptly cut short, leading to speculation about the underlying reasons for her departure. Officially, Ubisoft claimed that Pelen’s move was a promotion to another studio within the company, and that she was scheduled to leave at the end of 2023 as part of a pre-planned transition.

However, this is just one piece of the puzzle. Previous reports have revealed a number of issues behind closed doors at Ubisoft regarding the development of Skull & Bones. The game has seen its development costs skyrocket, and it has faced fierce competition for resources and staff from larger Ubisoft titles, particularly The Division 2. Insiders say it struggled with the lack of a clear creative vision and frequent changes in scope. And gameplay from the beginning of the project.

Recently, a closed beta was held on PC, which received mixed reactions from players. This raises doubts over the game’s readiness for a full-scale launch. Nevertheless, these betas have also received some positive reviews and widespread feedback from players, making the upcoming release all the more interesting, with its final product and reception hanging in the balance.

To all of our players, thank you for your participation, your passion and the invaluable feedback you have shared! The servers are now officially closed but keep your eyes peeled as more news and updates about #SkulllandBones keep coming 🏴‍☠️!28 August 2023

See more

delay is never a bad thing

While the ongoing delays in Skull & Bones have become a running joke in the gaming community, they are mostly abuses. As far as I’m concerned, delays in games are never a bad thing and it shows that the developers are actively listening to player feedback and implementing necessary improvements. It’s far better to delay a game two, three, four, or in this case six times, than to put out something the studio isn’t proud of and leave players broke.

It’s far better to postpone a game two, three, four, or in this case even six times, rather than release something that the studio isn’t proud of and that players will inevitably criticize. Let’s not forget the cautionary tales of No Man’s Sky and Cyberpunk 2077. These games faced intense scrutiny at launch, and required numerous patches and years of revisions to regain player trust. While it’s possible to turn around a lackluster game launch in the long run, in the current gaming landscape of high-quality releases, it becomes increasingly challenging. Some targeted fans may never return.

I believe that if Skull & Bones is not ready by March 2024, another delay is necessary. We can joke about delays, but in the end, all is forgiven when a great game launches.

Skull & Bones will eventually release on Xbox Series

Source: www.windowscentral.com