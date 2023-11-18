In Nepal, China shows frustration instead of confidence in competing with India

In a recent speech in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, Chinese Ambassador Chen Song told the Nepalese people that they were “unfortunate to have a neighbor like India.” Chen warned Nepal of the dangers of trade with India, downplayed the importance of India-Nepal relations and instead encouraged closer ties with China.

Nepal, close to India geographically, culturally, politically and economically, has become the center of Chinese efforts to challenge India in its own neighbourhood. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also raised eyebrows by deciding not to attend the G-20 summit, which was widely seen as a snub to his future host India – China’s main rival in the global south.

Chen had few positive things to say about India in his speech, but he acknowledged the impressive growth of the Indian economy. “India’s economy is starting to take off,” he said – a tacit acknowledgment of China’s growing concern about competing with India. But he avoided acknowledging that China’s own economy is actually struggling in a big way.

Although the ambassador’s non-diplomatic tone is not particularly surprising, the frustration in his voice was new – his speech sounded more anxious than confident. Nepal has been slow to move forward with projects that are part of Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road infrastructure plan. Nepal’s reluctance may be due in part to the failure of existing Chinese projects. For example, Pokhara International Airport was built by Chinese-owned companies with high-interest Chinese loans, but it has received no regular international flights since its opening in January 2023, raising concerns that This may be nothing more than a debt trap. Nepal.

Cooperation with China has also been affected by alarming reports of Chinese criminal syndicates operating from Nepal in human trafficking, online fraud and illicit currency trading. Beijing is pushing hard this year to get Nepal to join its new “Global Security Initiative,” a new concept aimed at weakening NATO. Nepal has so far resisted and cooperation with India is going ahead of China.

After decades of astonishing growth, the Chinese economy appears to be stalling. In August, China stopped publishing unemployment figures altogether after youth unemployment reached an all-time high of more than 20 percent. Domestically, consumers are concerned about job prospects, and consumer spending is unlikely to provide any economic stimulus. International investors are also pessimistic about the future of the Chinese economy.

Growing international concern over rising labor costs and supply chain vulnerabilities in China is driving the exodus of manufacturers to India, Vietnam and Bangladesh. Chinese exports are declining, and Beijing faces significant challenges in maintaining its once dominant role in regional supply chains. China’s economic crisis is not without political consequences for Xi Jinping, adding to the Chinese Communist Party’s frustration.

In contrast, India’s trajectory remains positive. Economic momentum continues after a rapid economic growth of 7.2 percent in FY 2023. If current developments continue, the biggest story of the 21st century may prove to be the rise of India rather than China.

Against this backdrop of economic decline, Chen’s comments in Nepal and Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the G20 summit in India should not be seen as confident steps by an emerging superpower, but as desperate maneuvers by a failing competitor. Should be read in. China’s leaders recognize that their country is lagging behind India in Nepal and they know that their propaganda narrative of miraculous development has lost its luster.

The rivalry between China and India is the second most important national rivalry in the world today, behind the United States and China. People often compare various aspects of America and China to assess the merits and demerits of democracy and autocracy. Perhaps a more clear comparison should be made between India and China.

Although India is a democracy, it still has flaws and there is a lot of scope for improvement. Nevertheless, the foundations of India’s political system are democratic and based on the rule of law, which is fundamentally different from China’s authoritarian system. In fact, since the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989, the CCP regime has often used India as a negative example to undermine the Chinese people’s desire for democracy. The outcome of this rivalry between the world’s two most populous countries will shape the future of the international liberal order.

Jianli Yang is the Founder and President of Citizen Power Initiatives and author “For Us, the Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth” And “It’s time for an ‘economic NATO’ based on values.”

