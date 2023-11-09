In-N-Out Burgers announces new expansion plans

In-N-Out Burgers is expanding into another state.

The Southern California-based fast food chain, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, announced on social media Tuesday that it plans to open multiple locations in New Mexico by 2027.

“We are excited to share that we will be fully located in the Four Corners,” In-N-Out President and Owner Linsey Snyder shared on Instagram and Facebook. “We can’t wait to have smiling associates serving quality burgers, fries and shakes to customers in such a unique, beautiful state.”

In-N-Out already has locations in Arizona, Utah and Colorado, leaving New Mexico as the only remaining state without a Four Corners.

The new restaurants will be in Albuquerque, but there are also plans for other New Mexico locations “in the coming years.” They will be served by a distribution center in Colorado Springs.

The first In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 at a small stand at Francisquito and Garvey Avenue in Baldwin Park, a Los Angeles suburb. Harry and Esther Snyder are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year. (Photo Courtesy: In-N-Out Burgers) The original In-N-Out in Baldwin Park, California. (Courtesy: In-N-Out Burgers) A line of drive-thru cars at an In-N-Out restaurant in Pleasant Hill, California on October 28, 2021. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) A ​​menu is displayed in the drive thru at an In-N-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“We’ve heard from many loyal In-N-Out customers there over the years that they were wondering if we would ever open restaurants in their communities, especially after opening locations in the east,” Snyder said. “It was only a matter of time, once we had the infrastructure and support. I’m excited that our customers will no longer have to travel to a nearby state for an In-N-Out Burger.

The Baldwin Park-born company also has dozens of restaurants in Oregon, Nevada and Texas and recently announced plans to add locations in Tennessee by 2026.

The first In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a small stand at Francisquito and Garvey Avenue in Baldwin Park, a Los Angeles suburb. Founders Harry and Esther Snyder are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

Source: ktla.com