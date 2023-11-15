In Microsoft Ignite, Copilot AI takes charge

Microsoft is going all out on its Copilot, with a slew of enterprise-focused announcements for its AI assistant at this week’s Ignite conference.

However, on the consumer front, Bing Chat is being rebranded as Copilot and will come out of beta on December 1. For comparison, Google’s two generative AI initiatives—Bard and Search Generative Experience (SGE)—are still in the experimental phase. The latter is only available as part of its Search Lab section. Bing Chat Enterprise is also being renamed copilot pro And also comes out of beta on December 1st.

“There will soon be a CoPilot for everyone and everything you do,” says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who pointed to more than a half-dozen other CoPilot announcements. Here is the summary:

General availability of Copilot for Microsoft 365 For enterprises with the new Microsoft 365 Copilot dashboard. It also includes Copilot profiles to tailor AI responses to individual roles.

Copilot Studio To create custom Copilot based on company data.

copilot for service To assist the Help Centers.

Microsoft Copilot for sale Uses generative AI in Microsoft 365 apps, CRM systems, and third-party data sources through Power Platform connectors.

Co-Pilot in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Guide Which combines generative AI with mixed reality to visualize tasks using HoloLens 2 for front-line workers.

Microsoft Copilot for AzureA chat-based assistant for IT teams to assist with day-to-day administrative tasks such as troubleshooting.

Microsoft provided a table showing the features of the various Co-Pilots:

(Credit: Microsoft)

New CoPilot features in Office apps

Familiar programs like Word and PowerPoint are getting the CoPilot treatment for enterprise customers, as are less familiar ones: Microsoft LoopWhose general availability is being announced on Ignite.

Copilot in Word will let users ask for revisions and comments on their documents, while Copilot in PowerPoint can use company-branded assets when creating illustrations.

Microsoft Loop (Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft describes Loop as “an app built for a new way of working, with a flexible canvas for collaboration between people and generic AI to create a center of gravity for your projects and a space for your team.” With Copilot, Loop can suggest canvas pages for collaboration based on previous projects.

New features in Microsoft Teams

Teams can now summarize key ideas spoken during meetings and even view them on a shared whiteboard. It can also take real-time notes and create copies that do not need to be maintained for privacy. Co-Pilot will be able to summarize conversations across team channels.

The co-pilot in Teams can create classified tables based on what is said in the meeting. (Credit: Microsoft)

A non-Copilot-related new Teams feature is voice isolation that is specific to an individual’s voice to avoid crosstalk or background voices. Visual AI features will remove clutter from that shelf behind you or add planters to your background in AR fashion. A compose box gets you started with a post in the right tone.

New experiences in Windows

A new Windows app to connect to devices in the hosted Windows 365 cloud PC edition, available to business customers, GPU support for graphics rendering, AI tools for managing and deploying cloud PCs, automatically starting and hosting Includes Azure Virtual Desktop Autoscale, Single to Delete VM. Sign-on, a lockbox feature to require approval to access content in the VM, custom managed keys to encrypt customer cloud disks, as well as watermarking, screen capture protection, and tamper protection.

Cloud printing also comes in Microsoft 365 and Windows 365 with macOS support. For developers, a new Windows AI Studio aims to simplify generative AI application development. Finally, Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) gets three new security features: a Microsoft Defender plug-in for security monitoring in the Linux Subsystem, integration with Microsoft Intune IT tools, and firewall enforcement.

Edge for Business, Windows’ default browser, will be able to share links to Outlook and Teams directly to the address bar, new tab page, or sidebar.

Recommended by our editors

Back-end Microsoft chips to power these co-pilots

Behind all this generative AI are Microsoft’s servers in the background, for which the company has designed new in-house microprocessors. Hopefully, these will speed up Copilot query responses, which are currently much slower than standard search results – given the amount of on-the-fly processing required by generic AI.

Strong survey response to Copilot

All this emphasis on Copilot makes sense in the context of Microsoft’s recent survey of the software giant’s customers, in which 70% of Copilot users said they were more productive. This study, the Microsoft Work Trends Index, not only surveyed 22,000 people around the world, but also found real productivity gains. Other findings of the study include the following:

68% said it has improved the quality of their work.

68% say it helped jump-start the creative process.

Users were 29% faster on specific tasks (searching, writing, and summarizing).

Users caught up on missed meetings almost 4 times faster.

64% of users said that Copilot helps them spend less time processing emails.

87% of users said Copilot makes it easy to start working on a first draft.

75% of users said that Copilot “saves me time by finding everything I need in my files.”

77% of users said that once they use Copilot, they don’t want to leave it.

These are some strong votes of approval for generic AI tools in the workplace. Another data point from the survey is that 22% of users said they save more than 30 minutes of time per day and most of them used the time savings for focused work and meetings.

Microsoft 365 CoPilot Dashboard (Credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft representatives said at Ignite that one of the company’s goals is to create a unified experience for CoPilot across its many different instances and work functions across an enterprise. The new dashboard will allow managers to plan deployments and measure the results of CoPilot adoption. Profiles can remember individual writing styles, frequent contacts and preferences.

Copilot Studio (Credit: Microsoft)

In a prebriefing to the press, Microsoft Chief Communications Officer Frank . ,

Get our best stories!

sign up for what’s new now Our top stories delivered to your inbox every morning.

This newsletter may contain advertisements, deals or affiliate links. Subscribing to the newsletter indicates your agreement to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from newsletters at any time.

Source: www.pcmag.com