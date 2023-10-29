In J&K’s first skill convocation, SKUAST-K emerges No. 1 in startup, innovation

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir has been ranked as the No. 1 institute with the highest number of startups and innovations among all the 11 universities of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at the first skill convocation of Jammu and Kashmir held at SKICC on Sunday. Has emerged. ,

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who presided over the first Skill Convocation (ITI Convocation) of Jammu and Kashmir, launched the Jammu and Kashmir Innovation Hub portal (www.jkinnovation.in), which will provide information and support to the Union Territory’s patents, startups, research and Provides live input on number of innovations. , The portal declares SKUAST-K as the top UT institute with the highest number of patents, innovations and startups. On this occasion, LG also honored young entrepreneurs.

SKUAST-K has been appreciated for registering the highest number (62) of innovations, startups and patents from Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Over the last three years, with the help of the National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by the World Bank-ICAR, SKUAST-K has been able to create an ecosystem in the university to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. SKUAST-K adopted the Innovation and Startup Policy and NEP-2020, which encouraged innovation and entrepreneurship for both students and faculty members. The university has been awarded more than 10 BIRAC grants from DBT for its faculty and student startups, won more than 40 innovation awards, secured 13 patents and registered 21 startups. At the convocation, SKUAST-K was praised for the achievement it had achieved in a short period of time.

Professor Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor of SKUAST-K, credited the faculty, staff and students for their immense contribution in realizing the goal of making innovation the fourth mandate of the agricultural university in addition to agricultural education, research and extension. He congratulated Professor Haroon R Naik, Director of Planning and Monitoring and Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, SKIIE Center for achieving this feat and building an innovative ecosystem.

