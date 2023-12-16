In India, there is an app for everything. Even children's dreams.

Do you want your child to grow up with the business acumen of industrial giant Ratan Tata, the concentration power of spiritual guru Swami Vivekananda, the scientific genius of nuclear hero APJ Abdul Kalam and of course the patriotic confidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

There is an app for this in India. Actually, many apps.

For centuries, India’s mothers have drawn on a wealth of wisdom from rich cultural and religious traditions to guide them in raising children. Underpinning this maternal inheritance is a practice known as Garbha Sanskar, in which the upbringing of a child, and the creation of an environment conducive to instilling a Hindu value system, begins in the womb.

But in today’s India, ancient methods alone are no longer sufficient. A new kind of business is springing up, primarily from the enterprising western state of Gujarat, that caters to the needs of expectant mothers in a country rapidly moving toward a digital future.

Startups big and small are offering apps that combine traditional prenatal and postpartum guidance with scientific research, wellness practices and diet plans, as well as daily developmental activities like yoga, meditation, art, story reading and lullabies.

All this packed into a slick interface for a generation that responds more readily to reminders from smartphones than mother-in-laws.

“Dear mother, if you could drink some water, please,” one of the app’s Garbh Sanskar gurus, mindful of the fetus’s individuality, prompts by text message. “I like dancing in the rain.”

India prides itself on striking a balance between the old and the new. Mr Modi and the rise of a new elite around him have fueled the notion that India can immediately pursue an inward-looking nationalism and expand its ties abroad. App developers are counting on the fact that understanding this reality requires new tools and knowledge.

In the process, smartphones – which are blamed for turning young Indians away from traditions and fueling the spread of the worst kind of hatred and division – are put to the service of upholding the best values. The tools linked to increasing loneliness have been programmed not only to help women deal with periods of intense anxiety and stress, but also to improve relationships between couples by bringing some structure to the whirlwind of pregnancy. .

When Dhara Jignesh Pambar, 29, and her husband Jignesh were expecting their second child last year, the parents and elder child, Darshan, now 6, used to do activities together in an app every day – Reading a story, singing a lullaby. Sometimes, they would place their hands on Ms. Pambar’s stomach and repeat to the fetus: “We welcome you to this world.”

What kind of child did they want? The app recommended an exercise called “Dream Chart,” in which parents create a large collage to visualize the qualities they want.

The chart for the newborn, Dhyeya, now 17 months old, included pictures of babies with good hair and bubbly smiles, as well as depictions of the Hindu deities Krishna, representing friendship, and Hanuman, representing strength.

It also featured a smiling and friendly photograph of Mr Tata, the Mumbai industrialist who expanded the Parsi family business into one of India’s largest international corporations. Another photo, of an uncle, was “for height’s sake,” said Ms. Pambhar, who helps run an online business selling kitchen appliances. “My husband and I are both a little challenged in terms of height.”

Sometimes, when boys are restless or stubborn, other women in the family taunt them: “But you used Garbh Sanskar apps. Why?”

“It’s not like they’re going to be perfect all the time,” she replies.

Jitendra Timbadia, founder of the app Dreamchild, worked at a children’s activity center associated with a sect of Hinduism before turning to development research. The other founder, Chheta Dhawal, has a branding background, and Mr Timbadia’s wife, Suyogi, a yoga instructor, designs and leads the app’s physical activities.

Given Dreamchild’s broader ambitions, Mr Timbadia said, cutting-edge research is vital.

“From the sixth month of pregnancy to the fourth year, the blueprint of the entire life is prepared,” she said. “Today’s mothers will not accept this without science.”

The app has about 15,000 paid users since its launch in 2019. The basic package, with limited online-only activities, costs about $25 for nine months. Hybrid packages, which supplement daily app routines with offline workshops, range between $100 and $180.

One afternoon at the app’s offline center in the city of Surat in Gujarat, about 20 women — some early in their pregnancy, others in the planning stages — went through yoga and breathing exercises accompanied by light music, before turning to art activities. .

Hetal Pandav, a 26-year-old optometrist, was in the first trimester of her first pregnancy. She said she came for the sense of community as much as anything else.

“In families, even educated families, people don’t talk openly about these things,” Ms Pandav said.

“Here, there is no stress, no worries, no family, no nothing – just us and our kids,” she said, caressing her stomach.

Dreamchild regularly organizes large seminars with the sales pitch “Make your pregnancy happy and confident”. In September, about 500 couples filed into a large auditorium in Ahmedabad for a three-hour event that had the feel of a job fair. They made sticky notes on a map of India to depict the qualities they wanted in their children: self-confidence, creativity, empathy, national pride, honesty.

There was a performance of the Mahabharata, a Hindu epic in which the central figure, Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu, assimilates battlefield strategies while still in the womb, when his father speaks to his mother. Speakers at the event made more contemporary references: Mr Modi’s mother Hiraben had recited the Mahabharata and the Ramayana, another epic, when she was pregnant with the future prime minister.

Recently, Prashant Agarwal, founder of the Garbh Sanskar Guru app, which has about 18,000 paid subscribers, conducted an online seminar of his own, sitting behind his laptop with a ring light nearby. About 125 people were in attendance to hear his introduction, during which he discouraged reliance on unverified information forwarded through WhatsApp groups – “There is nothing but confusion out there.”

He walked participants through the app, then showed them that cute reminder on the drinking water: Baby in the womb, wanting to dance in the rain.

“It’s not that any of us love children any less. We forget this,” he said. “How many of you can say no to your child?”

After this he revealed the price of the package. App startups admit that moving people from free to paid offerings remains a challenge despite the rapid expansion of digital literacy and online payments in India. The issue is the structure of Indian families: husbands control the purse.

Mr Agarwal offered a discount to anyone who signed up within 30 minutes of the session ending. A woman named Payal asked if the relaxation could be extended till the evening.

“Because sir, I have to discuss with my husband,” she said.

Ms Pambhar, a mother who struggles with height, used an app during both her pregnancies. She said she could see about “60 to 70 percent” of what she saw in the dream chart in her second child.

“For nine months, I thought: ‘You will do something big,’ as Abdul Kalam did,” he said, referring to the national hero who helped pioneer the country’s nuclear program and later became President of India. Acted as.

She smiled and said: “But there is no pressure.”

Source: www.nytimes.com