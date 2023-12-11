In inaugural speech, Argentina's Javier Miley prepared the country for a painful shock adjustment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – This was not the most encouraging of inaugural speeches. Rather, Argentina’s newly inaugurated President Javier Meili presented figures to highlight the scope of the country’s economic “emergency” and sought to prepare the public for a shocking adjustment with deep cuts in public spending.

Miley, in an address to thousands of supporters in the capital Buenos Aires, said the country did not have time to consider other options.

“We have no scope for meaningless discussions. Our country demands action, and immediate action,” he said. “The political class has left the country on the brink of its greatest crisis in history. “We do not wish for tough decisions to be taken in the coming weeks, but regrettably they leave us no choice.”

South America’s second-largest economy is facing 143% annual inflation, the currency has collapsed and four in 10 Argentines are poor. The country has a serious fiscal deficit, with a trade deficit of $43 billion, as well as a huge debt of $45 billion to the International Monetary Fund, of which $10.6 billion is owed to multilateral and private creditors as of April.

“No money,” is Miley’s usual refrain. He repeated this on Sunday to explain why a gradualist approach to the situation, which would require funding, was not an option.

But he promised that the adjustment would affect almost entirely the state rather than the private sector, and that it represented a first step toward achieving prosperity.

“We know the situation will worsen in the short term, but we will soon see the fruits of our efforts by laying the groundwork for solid and sustainable growth,” he said.

Miley, a 53-year-old economist, rose to fame with his profanity-laden statements on television against what he calls political castes. He demonstrated his popularity in the race for a Congressional seat and then equally quickly for the presidency. The landslide victory of the self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist” in the August primaries sent shock waves across the political landscape and overturned the race.

Frustrated with the economic status quo, Argentina proved receptive to an outsider’s strange ideas to resolve its troubles and transform the nation. He won a decisive victory in the second round of the November 19 election – and toppled the Peronist political force that had dominated Argentina for decades. Still, he is likely to face intense opposition from lawmakers in the Peronist movement and the unions it controls, whose members have said they refuse to lose wages.

Earlier on Sunday, Miley was sworn in inside the National Congress building and was given the presidential sash by outgoing President Alberto Fernandez. Some of the assembled MPs chanted “Freedom!” Raised slogans.

Subsequently, he broke tradition by delivering his inaugural address not to the assembled MPs but to his supporters gathered outside – his back was to the legislature. He blamed the outgoing government for leading Argentina down a path of hyperinflation while the economy stagnated, saying the political class had “ruined our lives.”

“In the last 12 years, per capita GDP has declined by 15%, in which we have accumulated 5,000% inflation. Thus, for more than a decade we have been living in stagflation. “This is the last difficult period before we begin to rebuild Argentina,” he said. “It will not be easy; 100 years of failure does not end in a day. But it starts with a day and today is that day.”

Given the general disappointment of Miley’s message, the crowd listened attentively and only occasionally cheered. Many waved Argentine flags and, to a lesser extent, the yellow Gadsden flag, which is often associated with the American libertarian right and which has been adopted by Miley and her supporters.

“Economically, we are like every Argentine trying to make it to the end of the month,” said Wenceslao Aguirre, one of Miley’s supporters. “This has been a very complex situation. “We hope this changes forever.”

As Miley took office, the nation wondered which version of her would govern: the chainsaw-wielding, anti-establishment warrior from the campaign trail, or the more liberal president-elect who emerged in recent weeks.

As a candidate, Miley has pledged to purge the political establishment of corruption, abolish the Central Bank which he has accused of printing money and fueling inflation, and peg the rapidly depreciating peso to the US dollar. Promised to change.

But after winning, he appointed former Central Bank Chairman Luis Caputo as his economy minister and one of Caputo’s allies to lead the bank, seemingly putting his much-publicized plans for dollarization on hold. Is.

Miley has presented herself as a willing warrior against global socialism, like former US President Donald Trump, whom she openly admires. But when Miley traveled to America last week, she didn’t go to Mar-a-Lago; Instead, he had lunch with another former US leader, Bill Clinton.

Despite consistently rejecting humanity’s involvement in global warming, he also sent a diplomat with a long history of working in climate negotiations to the ongoing COP28 conference in Dubai, Argentinian newspaper La Nación reported. And he backed down from plans to abolish the country’s health ministry.

And during his inaugural address, he directed some comments at the political class, saying that he had no intention of “persecuting anyone or settling old vendettas”, and that whatever politician or union leader wished to support his project, They “will be welcomed with open arms.”

His restraint may arise from pragmatism, given the scope of the challenge facing him, his political inexperience and the need to form alliances with other parties to implement his agenda in the Congress, where his party stands at a third in the number of seats. Is in place.

He chose Patricia Bullrich, a longtime politician and first-round rival of the coalition with the second-highest number of seats, as his security minister, along with his running mate Louis Petri as his defense minister.

Still, there are signs that Miley has not given up on her radical plans to dismantle the state. He has already said he will abolish several ministries, including culture, environment, women and science and technology. He wants to merge the ministries of social development, labor and education under a single human capital ministry.

After her inauguration speech, Miley traveled in a convertible to the Presidential Palace. Later on Sunday, he is scheduled to swear in his ministers and meet foreign dignitaries.

Prominent far-right figures will be among them: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán; the head of Spain’s Vox party, Santiago Abascal; Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Bolsonaro-allied lawmakers, including his son.

Miley reportedly sent a letter invoking Brazil’s current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who during a television interview last month called leftists “obviously” corrupt and said that, if he were to become president, If yes, then both will not be found.

Lula sent his foreign minister to attend Miley’s inauguration.

It also included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made his first visit to Latin America as Kiev continues to drum up support among developing countries for its 21-month-old fight against Russia’s invading forces. Zelensky and Miley held close talks just before the inaugural address and a bilateral meeting later in the day.

Source: www.nbcnews.com