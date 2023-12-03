Rahul’s work has beautifully captured the essence of many notable personalities, making him a prominent name in the world of portrait photography. He has worked with many famous A-list celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Tara Sutaria, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Athiya Shetty Are included. , Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, to mention a few, he photographed their red carpet looks, events and award shows, magazine covers and brand endorsements.

In this exclusive conversation with News18.com, Rahul Jhangiani provides insights on his life-changing path from science student to renowned photographer. In this interview she explores the sources of inspiration that inspired her transformation, her remarkable encounters with A-list stars, and her forays into the worlds of design, cuisine, and fitness.

Some excerpts: From the interview:

Can you tell us about your journey from being a science student to becoming a renowned celebrity photographer and now an entrepreneur? What prompted this change?

Helping Mr. Subi Samuel, who was actually my neighbor at that time, was the moment I realized that photography was not just a hobby but my true passion. The rush I felt while capturing the perfect shot, the thrill of seeing a scene come to life through the lens, and the excitement of being a part of such a vibrant and dynamic industry fueled my desire to pursue photography professionally.

Your portfolio has an impressive list of A-list celebrities you have worked with. Can you share any memorable experiences or projects with these personalities that are different from your work?

Diljit Dosanjh gave me the incredible opportunity to shoot the album cover for his upcoming international release. This was an unexpected and last minute arrangement. The entire process of shooting Diljit’s album cover was an adventure in itself. Despite the spontaneous nature of the shoot, we were able to secure a dilapidated sound equipment storage facility in Mumbai, which allowed us to create a unique and visually appealing backdrop. Diljit’s willingness to experiment and push creative boundaries always brings out the best in me as a photographer.

As a celebrity and fashion photographer, how do you stay inspired and keep your work fresh?

As creators, it becomes our responsibility to ensure that we satisfy this inherent craving for something different, something unexpected. For me personally, travel has emerged as the biggest source of inspiration. Stepping into new environments, experiencing unfamiliar cultures and diverse perspectives have all contributed significantly to my creative process.

You co-founded TC1, a tech-driven fitness corporation specializing in EMS training. How did you break into the fitness industry and what innovations has TC1 brought to the fitness market?

My friend Ishaan Verma, who is a fitness enthusiast, had been talking to me about the collaboration for some time. It was their latest brainchild, the TC1, that particularly impressed me.

TC1 harnesses the power of modern technology by incorporating EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) into one’s workout routine, helping individuals like you and me achieve the best results in the shortest possible time. This revolutionary approach to fitness seeks to simplify workouts while maximizing efficiency, allowing anyone to easily get into top shape.

You are also an investor in the first Indian men’s jewelery brand MetaMan and its affordable version Drip Project. What inspired you to invest in this particular industry?

Men’s jewelery has long been an under-represented segment in the Indian market, often ignored by women’s accessories. However, with the changing times and changing fashion trends, the demand for unique and stylish jewelery designed especially for men is increasing.

Having initially started my journey in the fashion industry with a special fascination towards men’s fashion, it was exciting to be on a platform like MetaMan.

Apart from this, you also have a restaurant named Los Cavos, which has become a favorite hangout spot of celebrities. Please tell us a little about it and what makes it special.

Los Cavos is a Latin American restaurant in Bandra, the heart of Mumbai. The idea here was to feel completely cut off from the city and your surroundings, and with the bohemian type of interiors it feels like you are in Latin America. To make it even more delightful and bring the authentic experience to the people of Mumbai, we brought in Chef Rafael Estremadeiro Garcia. The restaurant offers decadent cocktails and Peruvian dishes like bacchi ceviche, tuna tiradito, ca-vos-nara, karaage chicken, veggie chufa rice, churros and more.

Camera is a photographer’s best friend. What is your approach and thinking when it comes to shooting something that is not related to celebrities and fashion?

I strongly believe that it does not matter whether you are shooting a famous personality or a model. The most important aspect is to get the best out of whatever topic you are working on. Every subject has its own unique beauty and capturing it right is what really matters

What is it like for a photographer behind the lens? Especially during long-lasting shooting to capture perfect photos.

Timing doesn’t always play an important role when it comes to taking the perfect shot. Sometimes, it may take only a few minutes to achieve the desired results, while in other cases, it may take several hours. Factors that determine duration include your comfort level with your subject and how quickly you can seize the right moment. So, don’t worry about time constraints but focus on building rapport with your subject and capturing those fleeting moments.

There are difficulties and challenges in every field; Can you tell us about some of the challenges you faced during the transition period?

It is a normal process to face obstacles along the way and make mistakes. However, the key is to learn from these challenges and use them as opportunities for growth. Each mistake should serve as a step toward improving your skills and making your work unique. Don’t be discouraged by initial failures; Instead, embrace them and try to enhance your abilities.

