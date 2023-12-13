In first major abortion case since Roe's demise, Supreme Court to consider mifepristone restrictions

WASHINGTON – Eighteen months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue is back in the high court.

Justices agreed Wednesday to step in in a months-long legal battle over the abortion pill mifepristone and review an appeals court ruling that would impose significant restrictions on access to the drug. The case comes as pregnant people, voters and courts grapple with the decision to overturn Roe, the landmark 1973 decision that established the constitutional right to abortion.

As the race for the presidency in 2024 heats up, a decision is likely to come in June.

A federal appeals court in Louisiana this summer said it intended to limit access to mifepristone, ruling that the Food and Drug Administration overstepped its authority when it allowed Americans to fill prescriptions by mail. Getting medicine made easy. The decision was put on hold by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit as both sides prepared to settle the case in the Supreme Court.

The 5th Circuit’s decision dismissed the portion of the lawsuit that challenged the FDA’s underlying approval of the drug. It also granted FDA approval to a generic version of the drug in 2019.

The Supreme Court declined to take up a separate case challenging the FDA The underlying authority to approve the medicine.

Experts say safer than Tylenol and Viagra.

Critics noted how unusual it is for federal courts to consider drug approval decisions by the FDA. A wide range of government agencies and outside experts have said that the drug is safer than generic drugs like Tylenol and Viagra. But anti-abortion groups challenging the drug questioned those studies and argued that the FDA did not follow its own protocols and ignored contrary data as it expedited the drug’s approval.

The case was filed by a group called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, which is being represented by the conservative legal advocacy organization Alliance Defending Freedom. The conservative group is involved in several major appeals to the High Court, including a pending challenge related to “conversion therapy”, the discredited practice of attempting to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

President Joe Biden’s administration appealed in September. Since the Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe, Democrats and abortion-rights advocates have won several political victories on the issue. Recently, a majority of voters in Ohio enshrined abortion access in their state constitution.

In a separate emergency appeal pending before the Supreme Court, Idaho officials are asking judges to allow them to enforce a law that would make it a crime for doctors to perform abortions unless a physician can demonstrate that the mother ‘s life is in danger. The Biden administration says a separate federal law requires emergency rooms to provide “sustainable care,” including abortion, for conditions broader than a mother’s life.

Source: www.usatoday.com