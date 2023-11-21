company logo

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Primary Care POC Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glucose Testing, Lipid Testing, Drug Abuse Testing), By End Use (Pharmacy and Retail Clinics) , Physician Office), by Region, and Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2030” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global market for primary care point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is witnessing a remarkable growth phase, which is projected to reach US$26.17 billion by 2030. This expansion is at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. , underscoring the increasing reliance on POC diagnostics in primary health care settings. This trend is particularly evident in the context of glucose testing, lipid testing and drug abuse testing products, as well as their diverse applications in pharmacies, retail clinics and physician offices.

major market mover

Increased efficiency in clinical operations : A study in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology highlights the significant improvements brought by POC testing to clinical operations. Notably, it reduced follow-up calls and letters by 85% and 89%, respectively, and follow-up visits by 61%.

Cost and time savings: The increasing number of tests exempted under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) significantly contributes to the growth of the market. These tests reduce costs per patient by approximately US$12–15 and reduce the need for follow-up tests by approximately 50%.

Market Segmentation Insights

Major segments by product : Infectious diseases segment held the largest market share (26.4% in 2022), driven by the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis and growing awareness of POC testing benefits.

Promising addition to lipid testing : With the increase in outpatient lipid testing practices, this segment is expected to see a significant increase in adoption rates.

End Use Possibilities:The physician office segment is likely to benefit from collaborative research for advanced POC testing kits. In contrast, government initiatives are geared towards boosting the non-practice clinic segment.

the story continues

regional market dynamics

North America is leading the way :The North American market, especially the US, is leading this growth. Factors such as availability of innovative POC diagnostic products, increasing awareness and increasing demand in primary home health care are important.

Patient participation and digitalization in the US: There has been a notable shift toward patient participation in home-based tests and monitoring devices in the US. Additionally, digitalization, electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and web-enabled solutions for monitoring data are rapidly gaining popularity. Are doing, which is causing further growth in the market.

Challenges and future outlook

While the primary care POC diagnostics market is on an upward trend, it faces challenges such as overlap in methods and use areas. However, the overall outlook remains positive, with advances in technology and evolving healthcare practices promising further market expansion and innovation.

In short, the primary care POC diagnostics market is poised for substantial growth due to technological advancements, increased efficiency in diagnostic operations, and increasing focus on patient-centric healthcare models. This trend signals a transformative phase in the health care industry, with far-reaching impacts on patient care and medical practices.

