In death, Charlie Munger loves China

Chinese social media is paying tribute to Charlie Munger, who died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Weibo, which is often filled with anti-American messages, was flooded with tributes to Munger.

Even the state media published a list of Munger’s one-liners, and many posts lauded his old age.

As Wall Street mourns the death of investment legend Charlie Munger, Chinese social media is saluting the man.

The longtime Berkshire Hathaway lieutenant has garnered collective awe on Weibo — China’s version of Twitter — at both his age and his penchant for accumulating wealth.

Although Munger, who died on Tuesday, praised some of China’s policies and tough actions in recent years, it was his wisdom and sayings that took center stage on Weibo.

Praise from American celebrities and notaries is becoming rare on Weibo, which is largely controlled and often aligns with the views of the central government amid rising US-China tensions.

The state-owned media outlet, The Paper, published a list of Munger’s “Top 10 Investment Principles”, which were similar to guidelines for life. Sina Finance, the news arm of one of China’s biggest tech companies, posted a similar list.

Comments and posts about Munger were viewed 290 million times just hours after his death was announced, according to data seen by Business Insider, and that number is rising rapidly.

Most praised Munger as a centenarian and caregiver to a large, multi-generational family. He died a month before his 100th birthday.

Financial blogger “Investing Logically” wrote, “He lived to be a hundred, intelligent and wealthy, an expert at investing, had lots of children and grandchildren and died peacefully.” “A real winner in life, I will pay tribute to his intelligence.”

“Live long, be rich, have children and grandchildren, what a perfect life,” another user wrote under a news report about his death.

Another wrote with a crying emoji, “The wise man has passed away. Thank you for sharing the wisdom of life selflessly, Munger.”

Munger, who amassed a net worth of around $2.3 billion, was known for his witty one-line speeches on life, geopolitics, business and governance.

He is best known for being Warren Buffet’s right-hand man and helping to grow Berkshire Hathaway from a Nebraska textile company into an empire worth nearly $800 billion.

Munger drew attention for praising China and its economic boom over the past few years, saying in 2021 that Beijing’s Communist Party was “much smarter at dealing with the boom than capitalist America.”

And when Chinese leader Xi Jinping punished Alibaba mogul Jack Ma for criticizing the government, Munger said “the communists did the right thing” because Ma had crossed the line.

When asked if he wanted to replicate any of China’s systems in the United States, he said, “I would definitely like to keep the financial part of it in my country.”

Munger, who has been vocal against cryptocurrencies, also praised China’s main bank for banning crypto in 2021.

He lamented the souring of US-China relations in May, saying both Washington and Beijing were “equally guilty of being stupid” by angering each other.

One of Berkshire Hathaway’s most prominent Chinese investments is BYD, a rival to EV maker Elon Musk’s Tesla.

But it has repeatedly reduced its shares in the Shenzhen-based firm, cutting its stake from 25% in 2008 to less than 8% in October.

