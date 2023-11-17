In death, a cancer patient helps erase millions in medical debt

A New York City woman who died of cancer Sunday has raised enough money to pay off millions of dollars in medical debt by making a posthumous plea for help.

Casey McIntyre told followers social media messages Her husband posted that he had arranged to buy out the medical debt of others as a way to celebrate her life.

McIntyre written on xFormerly known as Twitter, “If you’re reading this I’m dead.”

“I loved each of you with all my heart and I promise you, I knew how deeply I was loved,” the 38-year-old wrote. The post included a link to a fundraising campaign launched through the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

McIntyre’s husband, Andrew Rose Gregory, posted messages Tuesday, and the campaign quickly surpassed its $20,000 goal. As of Friday afternoon it had raised about $140,000, or enough to buy about $14 million in medical loans.

Gregory said his wife had good health insurance and received excellent care at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Still, the couple saw some “appalling” charges on the paperwork for her care, he said.

“What’s impressive to me and Casey is that, you know, there are good cancer treatments out there that people can’t afford,” he said. “Instead of dreaming of a cure for cancer, what if we could help those who are burdened with medical debt?”

Patients in the American healthcare system can quickly rack up large bills that push them into debt, even if they have insurance. This is especially true for people who are hospitalized or who need routine care or prescriptions for chronic health problems.

A 2022 analysis of government data by the nonprofit KFF estimates that nearly 1 in 10 American adults owe at least $250 in medical debt. That total totals about 23 million people, including 11 million who owe more than $2,000.

RIP medical debt erases debt purchased from hospitals, other health care providers, and the secondary debt market. It buys millions of dollars of debt in bundles, selling it at a fraction of the original value.

The nonprofit says every dollar donated buys about a $100 loan, and it’s aimed at helping low-income people. Spokesman Daniel Lempert said the organization has no campaign it plans to launch after anyone dies.

McIntyre, who was a book publisher, began treatment for ovarian cancer in 2019. Her husband said she spent about three months in the hospital last year.

The Brooklyn couple began planning his memorial and loan-purchase campaign after he nearly died in May. They were inspired by a video they saw of North Carolina churchgoers sinking nearly $3 million in medical debt.

McIntyre spent the last five months in home hospice care, giving him what Gregory calls a “bonus summer.” She went on trips to the beach and spent time with her family, including the couple’s 18-month-old daughter, Grace.

“Casey was very, very ill at the end of her life, and she couldn’t finish everything she wanted to finish,” Gregory said. “But I knew she wanted to celebrate this memorial and debt anniversary. So I set her up and…did what I thought she wanted.”

