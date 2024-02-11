‘In danger!’ EP on why Mayim Bialik was fired and how they “hope to continue working with her”

Michael Davis, In danger! The EP has been open about Mayim Bialik’s departure from the game show following its announcement in December.

Speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Saturday, Davis said that when he “took over the show, we were forced to get back to what had happened before, the guest hosting period.”

“Mayim was left to host the primetime editions. i brought cane [Jennings] To guest host because Mayim had her own schedule, her Fox sitcom [Call Me Kat]So couldn’t host all the episodes,” he said.

“Over the last two and a half seasons, we have heard a lot from our television stations and other interested parties that they were looking for more stability. They wanted one host,” he added. “Mayim is a wonderful host In danger! We look forward to continuing to work with them on primetime editions [and] Other spinoffs of the show. “Those negotiations are ongoing, but Ken has actually won the job.”

Davis also noted that when he began thinking “long-term” about the show, he believed a syndicated version of the show “would always be better with a single host” and that primetime specials could have other hosts.

the boy suddenly left In danger! In solidarity with the writers’ strike in May, he refused to host the final week of filming of season 39. In December, Bialik announced her exit from the show, sharing a statement after Sony informed her that “I will no longer host.” syndicated version of In danger!,

The production company would release a statement confirming Bialik’s departure, stating that they “have decided to hire a host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host. ” In the same statement, he left the door open to “continue working” with Bialik on primetime specials.

