In Conversation: Shuyin Tang and Nicole Denholder on closing the gender finance gap and redefining what it means to be a successful entrepreneur

Shuyin Tang, co-founder and CEO of Beacon Fund, a private debt fund that focuses on supporting women-owned and women-led businesses, and Nicole Denholder, founder of Next Chapter Ventures, a startup for female founders.

Nicole Denholder as the founder of Next Chapter Ventures, which empowers female entrepreneurs to reach their potential and get funded faster, and as co-founder of Sophia, a pedagogy providing financial education to women As a platform, they are on a mission to bring more money to women. ,

Shuyin Tang, who has an impressive investment background, has felt a similar calling. “For some time I was not aware of the challenges [faced by] Women entrepreneurs. But the higher I got, the higher I got [more those] The obstacles became clear. How do we close the gender finance gap? How do we provide more pathways? [to funding] For women entrepreneurs?”

When it comes to the gender finance gap – the difference between women and men’s access to financial services, resources and opportunities – a widely publicized statistic is that less than 3 percent of funding goes to women entrepreneurs. This is a figure that refers specifically to venture capital-backed (VC) funding.

“It’s definitely a big problem,” says Tang. “But VC funding is actually for a very small portion of companies. Is the goal just to get more VC funding to women entrepreneurs? This is a very specific goal. I think the more interesting questions are: What types of businesses are there, what type of funding do they need and how do we get them that funding?

“Many great businesses have been destroyed or pushed down the wrong path because they thought VC funding was the only way to go. they try and [incorporate] Technology, and scale, and spend a lot of cash, whereas in the beginning they were a profitable, sustainable business. VC funding is just one tool, and it is being used as a yardstick or solution for many ventures that vary greatly.

“VC is not the only way,” Denholder agrees. “It could have been [appropriate]But if you can’t meet the fundraising metrics… there are different ways to access external financing.

Denholder’s next chapter began with a crowdfunding platform that provided female founders an alternative to VC funding, and now provides education and networking to female entrepreneurs, and helps them identify appropriate financing models. She also focuses on increasing the business and investment literacy of women, so that they can develop a clear understanding of the options available to them to make better business decisions.

Tang’s exploration of alternative financing models for women-owned and women-led businesses led her to found the Beacon Fund, which provides debt financing to target more established, cash-flow-positive businesses.

