In China’s slowing beauty market, big brand discounts won’t cut it

SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Expensive cosmetics are a thing of the past for Evelin Zhu. The Chinese branding professional says she now only spends on skin-care essentials and has joined millions of other consumers who have cut back on cosmetics in the world’s second-largest market.

“We have all bought a lot of products in recent years,” said the 32-year-old man from the prosperous eastern city of Hangzhou. “My bathroom cupboard is so full, it’s hard to say I need much more.”

The restraint, which has taken hold amid a slowing economy, is bad news for global companies like L’Oréal (OREP.PA), Estée Lauder (EL.N) and LVMH (LVMH.PA), which for years have been trading at China’s $52 Were dependent. Billions of beauty markets to grow.

Regional brands such as Japan’s Shiseido (4911.T), which for years counted China as its top market, are also struggling.

But while the economic crisis has certainly hit sales, analysts say the main issue facing multinationals is their slowness to adjust to the changing preferences of consumers, who have become more discerning about what they buy. and are increasingly finding that local brands are more suitable for their needs.

“Chinese consumers are still willing to spend on high-efficacy products,” said William Lau, chief executive of multibrand beauty retailer Bonnie & Clyde.

“What you are seeing is a decline in lifestyle-driven luxury and premium brands,” he said.

Botany Biotech’s sensitive skin care brand Winona is one of the beneficiaries of this change.

The Chinese brand, which is priced at the same level as L’Oréal products, is known to tackle redness, a concern that marketing firm iResearch reports affects two-fifths of women. Analysts at CMB International expect Botany’s revenue to rise about 18% this year to 5.9 billion yuan ($824 million), with Winona accounting for most of the gain.

By comparison, sales of global beauty giants are expected to decline.

deep discount

An analysis by brokerage Jefferies showed that China sales at LVMH’s beauty division fell 8% in the first half, while sales at Estée Lauder Companies, which relies on China for a third of its business, fell by the same amount. Fell 12 percent in the period.

Shiseido cut its full-year profit forecast in November due to slowing demand from China, which has also been hit by a boycott by some consumers of Japanese products following the release of treated radioactive waste water in August.

L’Oréal, Estée Lauder and Shiseido did not respond to requests for comment.

These results also come on the back of a low in 2022, when the combined color cosmetics and skin care markets in China lost 9.5% of their value, Euromonitor data shows.

While the market research firm expects growth of about 6% this year, it estimates that the 2021 market size will not reach $54.4 billion until 2025.

So far, multinationals have responded to the downturn by offering huge discounts and freebies of up to 40% during peak shopping events such as the annual online Singles Day celebration, but analysts say data shows that even this may actually be Not getting help.

Luxe skincare brand La Mer, which rarely discounts, offered so many gifts with purchases on Singles Day that each sale resulted in roughly the same amount of product being given away.

Independent data firm Sintun estimated that GMV, or gross sales volume, of beauty and personal care fell 6% year-over-year across all online shopping platforms. GMV is commonly used to proxy for sales between e-commerce operators.

“The biggest global names have seen their Tmall GMV decline by about 40% on average during 11.11,” said Jacques Roizen, Shanghai-based managing director of consulting at Digital Luxury Group, a digital agency for luxury brands.

“What we see now is that you don’t have leeway in the form of acceleration levers that you can press to go deeper or wider, because they’re already maxed out,” Roizen said.

Grégoire Grandchamp, co-founder of Next Beauty, a brand management partner for niche beauty players looking to grow in the China market, said the discounts offered by online beauty brands this year have been “insane.”

But while these big brands are better able to compete online than smaller companies that lack their own marketing budgets, they are not immune to the slowdown in demand.

According to Grandchamp, the sooner they adjust to China’s new normal of single-digit growth rather than chasing last year’s growth with brand equity-depleting discounts, the better.

“I think the way groups like L’Oréal will respond is to say, OK, maybe it’s better not to grow so enthusiastically, but to stay in a more rational market,” he said.

