In bold move, Cohesity acquires Veritas' data security business

In a landmark deal set to redefine the data protection and cyber-resilience market, Cohesity announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with the data protection business of Veritas, creating a new market leader in data protection and management. A new focused unit will be created.

deal

The essence of the merger deal lies in creating a new entity, which is expected to generate combined pro forma annual revenues of $1.6 billion and annual recurring revenues of $1.3 billion.

The combined entity will boast an expanded global footprint, serving more than 10,000 customers, including a significant portion of the Fortune 100. This huge customer base underlines the strong market presence and impact of the merged company, especially in managing huge exabytes of critical data.

The deal promises accelerated product innovation in areas such as cloud, security and AI, driven by massive R&D investment, ensuring a steady stream of advanced data security and management solutions.

Current Cohesity CEO Sanjay Poonen will lead the new organization as CEO and President, with Veritas CEO Greg Hughes serving as a board member and strategic advisor. This leadership structure is expected to ensure a smooth transition and integration of the operations and cultures of both companies.

The combined innovations of Cohesity and Veritas are expected to provide organizations with a comprehensive, multi-cloud data protection portfolio, marking a significant step forward in the data protection and management landscape.

analyst opinion

The combination of Cohesity’s capabilities with Veritas’ data security capabilities is a disruptive and transformative step forward in the data security and cyber-resilience markets.

This merger is a clear response to growing cyber threats, particularly ransomware, which underlines the need for advanced, flexible data security solutions. By combining Cohesity’s strengths in AI-powered data management with Veritas’ capabilities in multi-cloud data flexibility, the new entity is set to offer one of the strongest portfolios in the market.

Financially, the merger creates a trading giant with pro forma annual revenues of $1.6 billion and ARR of $1.3 billion, making a significant impact on the market. The combined customer base, including a significant portion of the Fortune 100, immediately provides substantial market presence and influence. This scale benefits the merged entity in terms of market access and positions it to drive innovation and set new standards in data security and management.

From a customer and partner perspective, the merger promises an expanded set of solutions and services. The synergy between Cohesity and Veritas is expected to result in more comprehensive, efficient and secure data management solutions, which will deliver tangible benefits to customers and open new avenues for partners. Each company is well-respected throughout the industry, and this should be viewed as a merger of companies that share a similar vision.

The merger is a strategic move that reflects the evolving needs of the industry. This underlines the importance of scale, innovation and comprehensive solutions in addressing modern cyber security challenges. As the merger progresses, its impact on customers, partners and the overall market will emerge. This is a strong move for both companies that should be appreciated by their respective customer bases.