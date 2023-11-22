In battle for market share, FedEx and UPS target retail returns

By Lisa Bartlein

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – As FedEx and United Parcel Service struggle for market share amid declining delivery demand, they are expanding returns services aimed at helping retailers lower the cost of sending back shoes, apparel and other goods. To help in doing.

Last year, American shoppers returned 16.5% of purchases, or $817 billion worth of merchandise. It costs about $33 to process a typical return, and carriers promise to help their customers cut transportation-related costs.

FedEx, which counts Walmart as a major partner, is offering its consolidated returns services to more customers during the holiday season, when returns surge, FedEx spokesman Ryan Kelly told Reuters.

FedEx’s Consolidated Returns service was previously reserved for large customers making thousands of returns every day. The new limit is “only a few hundred returns now,” said Kelly, who declined to identify users of the service.

The company collects returns for all customers at approximately 2,000 FedEx Office locations. It sends the merchandise to FedEx return centers, where they are sorted by the merchant. Then, it ships the goods back to individual customers, usually via larger rigs.

Consolidating returns can reduce transportation costs by up to 20%, said Amina Ali, CEO of returns service provider Optoro.

Meanwhile, rival UPS is buying Happy Returns to boost its e-commerce returns business, which has grown 25% since 2020. Happy Returns customers include Levi’s, Allbirds and Lands’ End.

UPS said roughly 5,200 UPS Store locations will join Happy Returns’ established drop-off points, making the service available in more than 12,000 U.S. locations.

FedEx is a former Happy Returns shipping partner. Kelly said the loss of that business would not have a significant impact on FedEx’s results.

Amazon.com popularized no box, no label returns which are also being seized upon by package carriers and retailers.

Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer and growing delivery firm, has for years allowed its customers to leave returns at company-owned stores like Whole Foods as well as Kohl’s department stores.

FedEx accepts no label, no box returns at 10,000 US locations including FedEx Office, FedEx Express Ship Center and Walgreens. Kelly said those returns can help save money by eliminating the use of oversized boxes that cost more money to ship.

(Reporting by Lisa Bartlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Will Dunham)

Source: finance.yahoo.com