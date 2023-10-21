by Lucinda Elliot

RIO GALLEGOS, Argentina, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Alicia Kirchner, the scion of Argentina’s most powerful political dynasty, is passionate about helping build homes, schools and the first hospital in Rio Gallegos, a small windswept Patagonian town in the country’s south. remember.

The Kirchner family, which includes two of Argentina’s last four presidents, has ruled the snowy southern province of Santa Cruz with dominance for decades, an area they call home, where they own land, investments and hotels .

That dynasty – the leftist core of the powerful Peronist movement – ​​is now weakening, marking a tectonic shift in the country’s political power dynamics, with a new force bursting onto the scene in the form of far-right outsider Javier Miley.

Miley, who wants to “chainsaw” the political status quo, is the favorite to win the first round of the general election on Sunday after scoring a surprise victory in an open primary vote in August, including taking the largest vote share in Santa Cruz. Is included.

The liberal economist has sparked a wave of voter anger over inflation hitting 200% this year and the worst economic crisis in two decades, which has left two-fifths of the population in poverty. Many people blame the country’s recent rulers.

“Miley is the result of discontent,” Kirchner, 77, the outgoing governor of Santa Cruz, told Reuters at his official residence, a stone’s throw from the mausoleum of his late brother and former President Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007).

“What worries me most is that people have no hope,” he said.

His sister-in-law Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, president from 2007 to 2015, was – until recently – the undisputed star of Argentine politics. Fernández de Kirchner succeeded current President Alberto Fernández in 2019 and remains his vice president.

But the political winds are changing. Fernandez de Kirchner, 70, a divisive figure who has clashed with investors but is an icon of the Latin American left, is stepping out of the spotlight and not running for office for the first time in decades.

In Santa Cruz, Miley won 29% of the vote in the primaries, well ahead of the ruling Peronist coalition and conservative candidate Patricia Bullrich. The Peronists themselves have seen an internal power shift away from Kirchner, with the ruling party now supporting centrist Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

‘Here we are all poor’

Santa Cruz is a microcosm of the larger-scale political turmoil ongoing in the country, which is roiling markets, affecting Argentina’s relations with trade partners such as China and Brazil, and leading to progressive changes on women’s rights and abortion. There is a danger of affecting.

Argentina is one of the world’s top soy and corn exporters, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s largest debtor with a $44 billion program, and is luring investment into its vast resources of shale gas and the battery metal lithium. Is.

But years of economic malaise, debt and currency crises have hurt local economies like Santa Cruz, where poverty has more than doubled to nearly 40% since 2018. The state employs more than half the workforce, but wages remain low. Far behind inflation.

“Here we are all poor,” said Brian Franco, 23, a part-time driver in the tourist town of El Calafate. He works as a shut-off for tourists at the famous Perito Moreno Glacier, repairing washing machines when he cannot make ends meet. ,

This remote town is also the location where an alleged corruption and money-laundering scheme related to the El Calafate hotels owned by the Kirchner family took place. Last year, Fernandez de Kirchner was sentenced to six years in prison in a separate corruption case, barring him from holding office in the future, although he faces a lengthy appeals process.

In the shadow of the Andes, symbols of the Kirchner family can be seen all around the resort, with their name honored in street signs and the orange color adopted by the campaign of their elected mayor, who has governed uninterrupted since 2007. .

But now purple balloons and yellow flags, Miley’s campaign colors, adorn some homes in the remote area.

“Half of the people I know voted for Miley,” Franco said amid a group of young people gathered outside a barbershop. Some people walked four or five kilometers (two or three miles) for weekend trips, and said local public transportation was largely non-existent.

Local people and officials said that people’s purchasing power has collapsed. Meanwhile, prices for construction materials have soared, slowing local construction.

Eugenio Quiroga, the outgoing leftist regional vice-governor, said, “There is no money circulating in the streets, because people’s salaries only cover the basics, which is hurting local businesses,” – and ultimately the public for the government. Is supported.

In El Calafate, architect Walter Pieroni said that some properties on the edge of the main commercial center could go several days without water due to poor planning. Houses also remained unfinished, with owners unable to purchase materials for construction on the land once handed over by the state.

“My take-home pay has halved since August. Weeks go by without construction materials arriving. Suppliers don’t sell to me because they don’t know what price to charge,” Pieroni said. “Everyone is tired and that’s why Miley is accepted, even if she’s extreme.”

‘I am voting for change’

On an October morning, Guillermo Carnevale, 58, was bracing against the Patagonian wind and morning chill as he opened his small hardware store.

Carnevale, who lost his job running a local filling station during the long COVID-19 lockdown, set up a shop selling nails, screws and tools that has become a lifeline for his family. They still face challenges given rising input prices and 133% interest rates, which block access to credit.

Four years ago he supported Peronist Fernández in the elections, and in 2015 he supported mainstream conservative Mauricio Macri. But now he has converted to Miley, even running as a liberal mayoral candidate in Rio Gallegos on Sunday.

He said, “There was hardly any work there… so people started speaking out against the disastrous economic situation and that formed the basis of our Libertarian Party.”

Beyond the difficult economic impact, the real tipping point came when his son told him he wanted to move to Spain or Germany for a better life.

“So I told them we’re going to fix the country.”

Fixing things was once the Kirchners’ role in Santa Cruz, a province of about 333,000 people.

Under the Kirchners, an airport was built, roads were built to the glaciers, and plots of land were distributed to local people. In less than 30 years the population increased from 7,000 to 30,000 this year.

For Ana Guerrero’s family chocolate business, which opened in the 1960s, the growth inspired by Kirchnerism was crucial. “An airport brings visitors, investment, bigger hotels and with it more customers,” Guerrero said.

But since the beginning of this year, the central bank’s depletion of foreign reserves for imports and capital controls that further complicate trade have hit cocoa supplies. She works for several weeks without the main ingredients.

“My providers in Buenos Aires started sending me messages in January to tell me why our products didn’t arrive,” Guerrero said, scrolling through the phone at her store. “We’ve gotten to the point where I can’t plan.”

Local businessman Danny Feldman said that Kirchnerism has come to dominate the area.

“But they created a model that doesn’t work and now our children have no future in this country,” said Feldman, who has lived in El Calafate since 1987. “Now I’m voting for change.” (Reporting by Lucinda Elliott; Editing by Adam Jordan and Daniel Wallis)

