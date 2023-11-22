In Africa, distribution of life-saving malaria vaccines speeds up

A child is vaccinated against malaria in Ndhiwa, Hombaya County, Western, on September 13, 2019 , [+] Kenya during the launch of malaria vaccine trials in Kenya. The vaccine – Moscirix – is the world’s first malaria vaccine that provides partial protection against malaria in young children and has been introduced by the World Health Organization in Kenya, Ghana and Malawi. (Photo by Brian Ongoro/AFP) (Photo by Brian Ongoro/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

This week Cameroon became the first African country to receive the Mosquix malaria vaccine for use as a fully tested preventive in a wide range of health care settings. A shipment of more than 331,000 doses arrived at the airport of the capital Yaoundé yesterday. A successful four-year trial program of this vaccine was conducted in children in Ghana, Kenya and Malawi.

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that causes a particularly high disease burden on children in Africa. In the 20th century alone, malaria killed 150 to 300 million people globally. About 600,000 children die from infectious diseases each year worldwide, more than 500,000 of them in Africa. Most of the victims are under five years of age.

Until the late 1990s, malaria was considered one of the world’s neglected tropical diseases. At the time, the World Health Organization highlighted the “big three” infectious diseases, HIV, tuberculosis and malaria, as the deadliest “poverty-related” diseases in the developing world.

This led to the creation of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which mobilized substantial resources to advance prevention and treatment of all three diseases. The work of the Global Fund, along with the commitment of the Research and Development Fund for Malaria, has borne fruit.

Moscirix, RTS, S/AS01, is a recombinant protein-based vaccine. The vaccine was originally developed in 1987, but it took more than 30 years before pilot implementation programs began in endemic countries in 2019.

This first-generation malaria vaccine demonstrates modest efficacy against the disease and holds promise as an important public health tool, especially for children in areas of high transmission where mortality is high.

WHO granted prequalification to Moscirix in 2021, which meant UN agencies like UNICEF could purchase the vaccine in partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and eligible countries.

The vaccine was to be given to about one million children living in areas with moderate to high malaria transmission as part of a broader trial program by 2022.

But now Cameroon has become the first African country to begin deploying Moscrix as a fully tested preventive measure in multiple health care settings across the country. This first batch of vaccines will be distributed in 42 out of 203 health districts in the country. And the first dose is expected to be given within a month and will be given mainly to children under five years of age.

The Moschirix vaccine will be rolled out next year in nine countries where malaria is endemic. Additionally, about 18 African countries are scheduled to receive 18 million doses over the next two years. Demand across Africa could reach 40 to 60 million doses by 2026.

Vaccines like Moscirix save children’s lives. In areas where Moscirix was tested, infant mortality rates dropped by 13%. Clinical researchers and health workers hope this will save the lives of thousands of children.

Meanwhile, WHO has also recommended a second malaria vaccine. This vaccine, R21/Matrix-M, is less expensive and will be available by the middle of next year.

The beginning of large-scale administration of an approved malaria vaccine represents an important global public health measure that will help reduce the burden of disease and save lives.