In a viral video, it is being claimed that fireworks exploded during the screening of ‘The Holdovers’.

Video showing fireworks at a movie theater in India. Twitter

A video claims fireworks were set off during the screening of a new film holdoverStarring Paul Giamatti in the US, it has gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the social media platform. But the video is not from America and no screening is shown holdover,

“This happened last night during my screening of Holdover. People love their Giamatti,” wrote Twitter user Andrew Boley. jokingly,

And while the user was clearly joking, as we can see from the follow-up tweets, the tweet clearly confused a lot of people who wanted to know more about what was happening in the video.

The tweet falsely claimed that fireworks were set off at a theater showing The Holdovers. Twitter

Actually, the fireworks were done in a theater where the new film was being shown tiger 3 in India. The film stars Salman Khan and was directed by Manish Sharma.

“Huge fireworks reportedly seen in cinema hall during #SalmanKhan’s #Tiger3 in Malegaon, Maharashtra. Fireworks create stampede-like atmosphere in cinema hall,” local news outlet organizer weekly Reported on Monday.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt during the fireworks at the theater. Part of the confusion over this particular tweet lies in the feature that allows users to essentially reuse videos while largely obscuring the video’s source.

Twitter first launched a crowd-sourced fact-checking program called Birdwatch in 2021, but they changed the name to Community Notes after Elon Musk purchased the platform. And while community notes have expanded in an effort to respond more quickly to viral fakes, there are still times when hundreds of thousands or even millions of people see misinformation before it is corrected.

This particular tweet was a joke, but misinformation and disinformation are spreading like wildfire on social media, especially since the terrorist attacks in Israel that killed 1,200 people. Thanks to social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and X, misinformation spreads faster than ever, but there is no easy solution.