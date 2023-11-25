Organizations work very hard to create and market a great brand to consumers. Their goal is to ensure that their products and services are different from the products and services of others. I have described a brand as a perception in the mind of the customer, and a promise of what they will experience. That brand promise is important. It attracts customers and gives them a reason (“why”) to use the product or service.

The most powerful brands are the ones that create tremendous buzz among people. I fly Delta a lot. I’ve heard them say that their on-time performance is the best compared to major airlines. And they do. In October 2023, Delta was 90.84 percent on time. For many travelers, this is very important.

Most businesses understand the need for a strong brand to attract customers and keep them coming back. But what about your employee brand?

I spend most of my time with healthcare organizations. Today their biggest problem is staffing. And healthcare providers are not alone. We see signs on the doors of many businesses stating that hours have been reduced due to staff shortages. There are not enough fresh graduates to fill these vacancies. However, there are enough experienced people to fill them. where are these people? They are working somewhere else.

The best “recruitment” strategy is to retain current employees. But that is not enough. It is essential to attract talent working elsewhere. And people are willing to move forward for the right situation. Record numbers of people are leaving jobs. Why? Because they are looking for better options for their needs.

Just as companies create a brand to attract consumers, it is also important to have an employee brand that attracts talent. Companies are very specific about why they have to choose their product. The best companies are also specific about what their employee brand is. They intentionally create a great place for workers – a place that’s so great that workers will tell others it’s a great place to live and why. It is important for a company to be able to support what it says with data.

There are so many workplace recognitions now that just saying you are on the best place to work list is no longer enough. This is good, but more is needed.

some suggestions:

1. Measure employee engagement (which often indicates loyalty). Dig into the data. When occupancy is high, ask people why they feel this place is for them. This helps to identify what people particularly value about the workplace.

2. Focus on faith and well-being. After making sure your current workforce feels good, then identify the promises of your workplace. Today’s research shows that things like trust in top leaders, support from the organization (employees and resources), and confidence that “my company cares about my well-being” top the list of places people want to work. want. Another item is “I feel comfortable sharing my concerns with my supervisor.” It supports confidence and a sense of well-being. It’s just like saying, “This is the brand you can trust.”

3. Think intentionally about great communication. Like the other items identified in Tip 2, communication is important to the workforce. Many times, surveys will indicate that employees feel that they are not aware of the decisions that affect them. Once a company is strong in that area, promote it.

4. Use current employee testimonials. Just imagine how powerful it is when a current employee says: “I like working here because I am involved in decisions that can affect me. I like working here because I trust that the information I receive is open and Honest. I love working here because they care about my well-being, and here’s how…” (and then provides a list of resources offered by your company).

5. Be bold in your marketing. In the 1980s, I was living in Janesville, Wisconsin. At the time, Mercy Hospital was the only hospital in the city (now there are two). Ten miles to the south was Beloit Memorial Hospital in Beloit, Wisconsin. The local health care workforce worked in the hospital they lived close to. Since Janesville’s population was greater than Beloit’s, Beloit Hospital could not rely solely on Beloit workers to fill staff positions. Michael Rindler becomes President/CEO of Beloit Hospital. He was ready to be bold. One day, billboards with photos of Beloit health care workers appeared throughout Janesville. The caption reads, “I live in Janesville and work in Beloit, and here’s why.” This showed the people working in the city’s only hospital that they had an option that they would never have thought about before. It also helped brand Beloit Hospital as being such a great place to work that it was worth traveling out of town to do so.

Demographic changes and changing expectations around work are creating challenges for employers. There are not enough people coming into the workforce to fill existing vacancies. Low birth rates, baby boomers retiring, and people looking for good places to work that are better for them mean some organizations will win and some won’t. The places with the best employee brands will be the winners.

